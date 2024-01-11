Midcomp (PTY) Ltd. Celebrates 32 Years of Innovation and Unparalleled Service in Digital Printing and Finishing

Cape Town, South Africa, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Celebrating 32 years of excellence, Midcomp (PTY) Ltd. reaffirms its commitment to delivering the best in digital printing and finishing equipment. Since our inception, our company has evolved into a trusted partner for clients seeking top-tier solutions from renowned brands such as Hewlett Packard, Gerber, Zünd, Summa, Kala, Barbieri, Fotaba, Direct Colour Systems, Océ, PLASTGrommet, GMG, Polygon, Caldera, and Onyx.

A Legacy of Excellence:

Established in 1992, Midcomp (PTY) Ltd. has been at the forefront of the digital printing and finishing industry. With a robust portfolio ranging from small print and cut systems to high-volume printers, our company continues to set the standard for quality and innovation. Specialising in Zünd Swiss cutting systems, Midcomp enhances digital finishing with a high degree of automation, reducing waste and resource reliance.

Service Beyond Expectations:

Midcomp takes pride in its world-class support, boasting a team of 13 factory-trained field service engineers with the fastest measured response times in the industry. The company goes a step further by offering customers a production backup facility at its Innovation Hub. In the event of technical failure, clients can seamlessly continue production at the facility while a field service engineer resolves the issue, ensuring that deadlines are met without compromise.

Revolutionising Payment Models:

Midcomp is a trailblazer in payment models, introducing the Pay Per Use (PPU) system where customers pay only for the square metres printed, with all consumable costs included (excluding media). This innovative programme applies to HP Latex printers, providing clients with a cost-effective and efficient printing solution. Additionally, Midcomp offers the groundbreaking PPUGRO programme, a world-first initiative that includes the cost of the equipment in the square metres printed. These programmes exemplify Midcomp’s commitment to providing flexible and customer-centric solutions.

Diverse Group of Companies:

As part of its ‘Catalyst for Growth’ promise, Midcomp has evolved into a group of three focal companies. Midcomp Azero specialises in large-format printers and plotters, while Midcomp Consumables focuses on providing high-quality digital print media. This diversified approach ensures that Midcomp can cater to a wide range of client needs, reaffirming its position as a comprehensive solution provider.

National Presence and Global Reach:

With branches strategically located in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban, Midcomp (PTY) Ltd. serves clients not only across South Africa but also in neighbouring countries. The company’s commitment to providing onsite and online demos ensures that clients can experience the capabilities of its equipment firsthand, making informed decisions about their digital printing and finishing needs.

Midcomp cordially invites individuals and businesses looking for affordable and flexible printing and finishing services and equipment to investigate our options and facilities. To learn more about our products, services, and pricing, visit our website at https://www.midcomp.co.za/

About Midcomp (PTY) Ltd:

Midcomp (PTY) Ltd., with 32 years of experience, is a leading provider of digital printing and finishing solutions. Specialising in large format printers, plotters, and digital print media, Midcomp has cemented its position as a trusted partner for clients seeking innovation, excellence, and unmatched support.