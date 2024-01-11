Solomon Orthodontics Announces Exclusive Invisalign Options In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Solomon Orthodontics in Killeen is bringing its new reform in teeth alignment. They are introducing exclusive invisalign in their treatment procedure to gain better results in teeth alignment.

Dr. Michael Solomon addresses, “Smile is an important aspect for an individual. This should be confident enough to deal with the professional world. If your smile is not perfect then it can have a different meaning to others. Hence, proper teeth alignment is needed to gain the smile of your dreams. Invisalign is needed for comfortable smile reformation.”

Invisalign in Killeen is needed for proper smile transformation. These are invisible aligners that are comfortable to use. They can be removed easily while having food or practicing dental hygiene. These are made with 3D computer imaging which makes them more accurate for the user.

There are no metal wires used in invisalign. So there is no risk of cut and injury in the mouth. The procedure is simple, the patient has to wire it on their teeth which brings the teeth closer slowly and steadily. Invisalign in Killeen gets changed every two weeks.

About Solomon Orthodontics

Solomon orthodontic’s main focus is to meet the patients demands. We treat everyone with the respect and patience that they deserve. The patients have great expectations from us which drives us to work hard and meet their expectations. We promise to do a good job, time and space accuracy, friendly environment and efficient problem solving. We are engaged to bring your dream smile to you because your smile is the showcase of your personality.

Bring your smile with us by visiting us. Schedule an appointment to know more about our invisalign treatment in Killeen. You can reach out to us by phone (254) 526-0005 or [info@solomonorthodontics.com].

