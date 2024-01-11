Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Latest Trends Fcrom Wrinkles to Rejuvenation

The facial rejuvenation products industry database, compiled by Grand View Research, is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

The global facial rejuvenation products market size was valued at USD 109.03 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Facial Injectable Market Growth & Trends

The global facial injectable market size was estimated at USD 12.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% from 2023 to 2030. A growing focus on physical appearance among consumers has led to an increased demand for facial injectables in recent years. Increasing awareness regarding minimally invasive procedures due to various beauty campaigns being organized by key players in the market is also a driving factor for market growth. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has increased the time spent on video calls. Known as the ‘Zoom Boom’, several adults are becoming more aware of their appearance. This has increased demand for cosmetic surgeries, with Botox being one of the most popular products preferred.

Skin Boosters Market Growth & Trends

The global skin boosters market size was estimated at USD 1.03 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2030. The desire to look youthful among the millennials and the rising consumption of aesthetic procedures by both men and women, especially from emerging economies are majorly estimated to drive the market. However, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has hugely affected the overall non-invasive aesthetic industry. However, many aesthetic professionals believe that pandemics might most likely propel the overall growth of the aesthetic market. Many dermatology clinics have witnessed a boost in the number of future appointments and consultations for different skin treatments and this is expected to boost the market growth.

Facial Skincare Market Analysis And Forecast

The global facial skincare market size was estimated at USD 90.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. Rising awareness regarding the importance of facial products in maintaining healthy skin, enhancing skin appearance, and minimizing skin conditions is driving the industry of these products. In the past few years, facial care products have contributed to almost 70.0% share of the overall revenue in the skincare market. Manufacturers have realized the significance of these products among consumers and have shifted their focus toward facial beauty products. Manufacturers have started their brand campaigns through various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to market their products. Key players have collaborated with different celebrities and appointed them as brand ambassadors of their products to attract more customers.

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Data Book – Facial Injectable, Skin Boosters, Facial Skincare and Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Anti-acne Cosmetics Market Growth & Trends

The global anti-acne cosmetics market size was estimated at USD 4.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030. The negative social stigma associated with acne and the rising consumption of cosmetics by both men and women, especially from emerging economies are majorly estimated to drive the market growth. The incidence of acne increased during the pandemic, which, in turn, accelerated the market growth. Acne is a highly prevalent skin disorder among adolescents. According to an article published by the Journal of The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, more than 95% of boys and nearly 85% of girls are affected by acne during their adolescence. Out of these, nearly 40% experience moderate‐to‐severe acne and nearly 50% continue to have acne in their adulthood. The high prevalence of acne, especially in the young population, is anticipated to fuel market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry are –

• Ipsen

• Merz Pharma

• Suneva Medical, Inc.

• Medytox Inc.

• Sinclair Pharma

• Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited

• Anika Therapeutics Inc.

• Prollenium Medical Technologies

• Galderma

• Allergan, Inc.

• Nestle Skin Health

• Zimmer Biomet

• Abbvie Inc

• SciVision Biotech Inc

• Croma-Pharma GmbH

• Revance Therapeutics Inc

• Bioplus Co. Ltd

• Bioaxis Pharmaceuticals