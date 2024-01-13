Corporate Vice President Mike Daniels Recognized for 25 Years of Service at Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently recognized Mike Daniels, a Corporate Vice President, for 25 successful years of service with the Company.

Mike has had an exciting career with Future Electronics. “I started my career at Future Electronics in 1998 when I was hired as the General Manager for the Phoenix branch,” said Mike. From there, he was promoted to General Manager of both Phoenix and the El Paso, Texas branches.

Mike kept growing with Future Electronics and was promoted to Regional Manager for the American Southwest which included the LA, Orange County, and San Diego branches, along with El Paso and Phoenix. He was then assigned to manage major global customers before returning as Regional Vice President of the Southwest. Mike now holds the position of Corporate Vice President with a focus on global OEM growth.

“I am very proud to have contributed to continued business growth and account penetration. Future strives to support our customers by exceeding their expectations,” said Mike. “My motto: Build the best relationships.”

Outside of work, Mike enjoys golfing and travelling with his family. “My proudest personal achievement is that I have been married for 34 years and have helped raise a terrific family that we are very proud of,” he said.

Mike is also a member of the Board of Directors for Gotta Believe Athletic Club, an organization that helps set passionate young people up for success in the world of sports excellence.

Future Electronics is extremely proud of and thankful for Mike’s hard work, dedication, and leadership over the past 25 years. He has inspired many through his strong values and work ethic. The Company looks forward to many more successful years together.

Future Electronics is delighted to be a workplace where employees can learn and grow throughout the entirety of their careers.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

