Adhesives Industry: Price Trend Analysis 2018 – 2030

Adhesives Industry Data Book – Packaging Adhesives, Construction Adhesives, Wood Adhesives, Medical Adhesives, Automotive Adhesives and Other Adhesives Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s adhesives sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Access the Global Adhesives Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Construction Adhesives Market Report Highlights

The global Construction Adhesives Market size was valued at 3,151.4 Kilotons in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2023-2030.

Polyvinyl acetate resins witnessed the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of nearly 5.9%. These adhesives do not contain solvents and are therefore useful to consolidate porous construction materials such as sandstone

Reactive & other technology witnessed the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of nearly 5.2%. These technologies exhibit long-term durability and high bond strength under severe environmental conditions

Commercial applications witnessed the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of nearly 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. The segment growth over the anticipated period is anticipated to profit from the rising number of commercial buildings, such as pharmacies, grocery stores, and large box stores that have been constructed over the past few years

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 39.39% in 2023. The market is growing due to factors such as strong economic development coupled with population expansion in countries such as China and India is expected to increase construction spending in Asia Pacific over the forecasted period

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dow, 3M, Arkema, and H.B. Fuller companies dominated the market with their continuous involvement in acquisitions, partnerships, and manufacturing facility expansions

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Adhesives Industry Data Book – Packaging Adhesives, Construction Adhesives, Wood Adhesives, Medical Adhesives, Automotive Adhesives and Other Adhesives Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Wood Adhesives Market Report Highlights

The global Wood Adhesives Market size was valued at 2,538.3 Kilotons in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Urea-formaldehyde (UF) dominated the market in 2023 with a significant volume share of 31.4%, due to its low cost

Soy-based adhesives are anticipated to witness the fastest revenue growth, with a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2030. The environmental advantages offered by the product is estimated to play a key role for its increasing demand

Flooring is estimated to be the fastest growing application, in terms of revenue, with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing construction spending and the rise in demand for luxurious and comfortable flooring is expected to facilitate the segment growth

Particle Board (PB) held the largest share in the wood adhesive consumption, with a significant volume share of 27.1% in 2023

Asia Pacific dominated the wood adhesives market with a significant volume share of 58.6% in 2023, owing to the extensive engineered wood-based panel production in the region

Go through the table of content of Adhesives Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage and Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

The adhesives market is a highly competitive and dynamic industry that offers a wide range of adhesive solutions for various applications. Companies are coming up with new product launches to strengthen their position in the market.

Key players operating in the Adhesives Industry are:

DOW

3M

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Sika AG

Arkema

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter