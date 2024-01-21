Alight Riverside: The Epitome of Student Housing near UC Riverside

Riverside, California, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Riverside is redefining student living near the University of California, Riverside, with its state-of-the-art student housing solutions. Designed with the modern student in mind, Alight offers a unique blend of comfort, convenience, and community, making it the go-to choice for student housing near UC Riverside.

At Alight Riverside, students can enjoy a vibrant lifestyle without compromising their academic needs. The 24-hour fitness center provides an energetic start to the day, while the study rooms and business center cater to the academic pursuits of night owls. The swimming pool, volleyball court, and grilling stations offer the perfect environment to unwind and socialize.

The housing options at Alight Riverside are tailored to meet diverse preferences, with two and four-bedroom floor plans featuring private bathrooms, fully furnished interiors, private balconies, and in-unit laundry. Additional amenities like a 42-inch HDTV in the living room, high-speed internet, and inclusive utilities enhance the living experience.

Understanding the financial constraints of students, Alight Riverside ensures that luxury living doesn’t come with a hefty price tag. The community is a blend of premium furnishings, full kitchens, and fantastic amenities, all at an affordable cost. Plus, the property boasts restaurants, retail spaces, a parking garage, and on-site management, emphasizing convenience and security.

For more information, visit their website or call (951) 266-6400.

About Alight Riverside: Alight Riverside is a leading provider of furnished student apartments in Riverside, CA. Offering a range of luxurious amenities and convenient services, it stands out as a premier choice for student housing near UC Riverside. With a focus on creating a balanced and enjoyable living experience, Alight Riverside is dedicated to ensuring that every student feels at home.

Company: Alight Riverside

Address: 1400 University Avenue

City: Riverside

State: California

Zip code: 92507

Telephone number: (951) 266-6400