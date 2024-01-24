Lucintel Forecasts Concrete Pipe Market to Reach $38.7 Billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Concrete Pipe Market is projected to reach an estimated $38.7 billion by 2030 from $29.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by residential and non-residential construction activities and the replacement of aging pipelines.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunities and forecast in concrete pipe market by product (pre-stressed concrete cylinder pipes, pre-stressed reinforced concrete pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, bar-wrapped concrete pipes, and others), application (potable water, sewage, drainage, irrigation, and others), diameter (small diameter pipes, medium diameter pipes, and large diameter pipes) and pressure rating (low pressure pipes, medium pressure pipes, and high pressure pipes) and region (NA, Europe, APAC, ROW).

“Reinforced concrete pipe market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the concrete pipe market is segmented into pre-stressed concrete cylinder pipes, pre-stressed reinforced concrete pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, bar-wrapped concrete pipes, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the reinforced concrete pipe market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its high strength, low cost, and durability.

“Within the concrete pipe market, the sewage segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the sewage segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to continued infrastructural spending across the globe.

“Asia pacific will dominate the concrete pipe market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing infrastructure development and construction activities.

Major players of concrete pipe market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. CEMEX, Forterra, Old Castle Precast, NOV, Amiantit, Indian Hume Pipe, and Con-Cast Pipe are among the major concrete pipe providers.

