Lucintel Forecasts Bathtub Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2030

According to the recent study the Bathtub Market is projected to reach an estimated $11.8 billion by 2030 from $9.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rise in housing completion, increasing demand for luxury plumbing fixtures, and rise in household income.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in bathtub market by product (standard bathtub and whirlpool bathtub), by material (acrylic, cast iron, fiberglass, and others), by shape (square, oval, rectangle and others) by end use (residential and non-residential), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Acrylic market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material, the bathtub market is segmented into acrylic, cast iron, fiberglass, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the acrylic market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its light weight, durability, and wide range of color options.

“Within the bathtub market, the residential segment is expected to remain the largest end use”

Based on end use the residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for urban housing along with increasing household income will stimulate bathtub demand over the forecast period.

“Asia pacific will dominate the bathtub market in near future”

APAC is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to major investments in residential and non-residential construction activities and increasing per capita income in developing nations.

Major players of bathtub market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Lixil Corporation, Kohler, Toto, Roca, and Jacuzzi are among the major bathtub providers.

