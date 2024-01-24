Healthcare 3D Printing Industry Promises Of Biofabrication For A Healthier Tomorrow

Global healthcare 3D printing industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

The healthcare 3D printing industry was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 17.0% over the forecast period.

Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Growth & Trends

The global healthcare additive manufacturing market size was estimated at USD 7.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% from 2023 to 2030. The growing demand for customized medical and dental additives, including personalized implants, medical models, orthodontic appliances, splints, dental models, and others, is expected to drive the market’s growth over the forecast period.

In healthcare, the requirement of every patient is unique, which has led to the high potential of additive manufacturing for customized and personalized medical applications. Moreover, the rising initiatives by the organization and the government to support small and medium-sized companies are expected to propel growth. For instance, in May 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden launched Additive Manufacturing Forward by joining five leading manufacturers in the U.S. to aid small-sized suppliers based in the U.S. to increase the utilization of additive manufacturing.

3D Bioprinting Market Growth & Trends

The global 3D bioprinting market size was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.48% from 2023 to 2030. The market is driven by the global organ donation shortage and utilization and demand for 3D Bioprinting to reduce animal testing of chemical, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical products. According to the organdonor.gov by the Health Resources and Services Administration, as of January 2023, around 104,234 individuals in the U.S. were waiting for organ transplantation list in the U.S. and around 88,901 individuals among them were waiting for kidney transplantation. Moreover, 3D Bioprinting is increasingly used as an alternative to animal experimentation in biomedical research. For instance, in February 2022, Bioprinting by light-sheet lithography: engineering of complex tissues with high resolution at a high-speed project (BRIGHTER Project) collaborated with the Institute of Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC) in the development of technology for the production of functional human tissues to replace animal testing.

3D Printed Drugs Market Growth & Trends

The global 3D printed drugs market size was valued at USD 86.2 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.78% from 2023 to 2030. The rising demand for personalized medicine and the growing adoption of R&D activities for the adoption of 3D printing in drug manufacturing is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. 3D printed drugs can manufacture tailored dosages and significantly reduce the cost of the products; hence, many pharmaceutical corporations are adopting this technology to innovate the products. For instance, in February 2020, Merck collaborated with AMCM to develop and produce GMP tablet formulation by 3D printing technology for clinical trials and commercial manufacturing services.

Competitive Landscape

