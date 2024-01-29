New Inventory Management System Presented Introduced by NYGGS, New Store Module Elements Change for ERP Clients

Gurugram, India, 2024-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Companies cannot deny the fact that Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is the heart of any business. Since its introduction, whatever manual error businesses face has been minimized. The medium also acts as a bridge of communication between interdepartmental teams. Thus, the provider of ERP keeps on innovating to evolve with growing dependency. Citing the trend, NYGGS Automation Suite, a leading provider of next-generation Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, unveils a game-changing update to its flagship product.

This revolutionary release introduces a suite of advanced features in the store module of ERP. It is redefining inventory management software for businesses of all sizes and across diverse industries. Now, gone are the days of spreadsheets and siloed data. Inventory’s enhanced store module unlocks a new era of intelligence. Additionally, it empowers businesses to optimise stock levels and streamline various operations. Further, the company understands that the right inventory management store contributes to profitability.

As per the newly added feature store module, now you have access to ‘request for quotation (RFQ)’. Now, whenever you witness an indent in your inventory from the store module, you can raise an RFQ. This approach can make your work more efficient and hassle-free. As soon as you notice you are out of stock, you do not have to deviate towards Inventory Management Software. Instead, from the same place, you can call for an order. Thus, it helps create less confusion in the team, and you can receive all the necessary stocks on time.

What are the Features of RFQ in ERP at NYGGS Automation Suite?

The RFQ feature in the store module of Enterprise Resource Planning Systems plays a crucial role. It facilitates seamless procurement processes. Here are some key features offered in its ERP’s store module.

Centralised RFQ Management

The NYGGS ERP System provides a centralised platform for managing RFQs. Further allowing users to create, track, and monitor all quotation requests from a single interface. This centralization enhances visibility and control over the entire procurement process.

Supplier Database Integration

The RFQ feature in NYGGS integrates with a comprehensive supplier database. Thus, it enables users to easily select and invite relevant suppliers for quotations. This integration streamlines the supplier selection process. Moreover, make sure that RFQs are sent to the most suitable vendors.

Automated RFQ Generation

ERP systems with advanced RFQ capabilities automate the generation of RFQ documents. Users can specify the required products, quantities, delivery timelines, and other relevant details. Additionally, the system generates professional and standardised RFQ documents.

Customisable RFQ Templates

To meet the unique requirements of different industries or businesses, ERP systems offer customisable templates. Thus, users can tailor the templates to include specific terms and conditions.

What are the other features the company offers in the Store Module of ERP Systems?

Real-Time Inventory Tracking

With NYGGS, you can enable businesses to track their inventory in real time. It provides instant insights into stock levels, product movement, and order fulfilment. This functionality ensures that businesses can make informed decisions promptly. Further minimising the risk of stockouts or overstock situations.

Multi-Location Inventory Management

For businesses with multiple warehouses or store locations, the enhanced store module offers seamless multi-location inventory management. Therefore, this feature facilitates the efficient distribution of stock. Further reducing shipping costs and delivery times, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction.

Automated Reordering System

The automated reordering system takes the guesswork out of replenishing stock. By analysing historical data and current demand, the software automatically generates purchase orders for replenishing inventory, optimising stock levels, and minimising holding costs.

Integrated Barcode Scanning

NYGGS’s ERP Software supports integrated barcode scanning. It streamlines the inventory management process. This feature not only accelerates data entry but also minimises errors associated with manual input. Further contributing to improved accuracy and reliability in stock management.

Enhanced Reporting and Analytics

The updated store module includes advanced reporting and analytics tools. Therefore, it provides businesses with comprehensive insights into their inventory performance. Customisable reports help businesses identify trends, analyse sales patterns, and make data-driven decisions for future planning.

User-friendly Interface

NYGGS understands the importance of the user experience. Thus, they have an enhanced store module that reflects this commitment. The user-friendly interface ensures that businesses of all sizes can easily navigate. Additionally, you can leverage the full potential of the Inventory Management Software without extensive training.

Seamless Integration with Third-Party Systems

Recognising the diverse technology landscape of businesses, NYGGS’s ERP system seamlessly integrates with various third-party systems. Thus, it ensures that businesses can leverage their existing tools and platforms. While they can enjoy the benefits of the enhanced store module.

The company is clear with its objectives. “Shalini Aggarwal, COO of NYGGS Automation Suite, highlighted the significance of the new features and their impact on the industry, saying, “The Company is thrilled to introduce the ground-breaking enhancement of the store to their Inventory Management Software. We understand the challenges businesses face in today’s dynamic market, and our commitment to innovation drives us to continually enhance our solutions. This new feature in the store module is a testament to our dedication to providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-evolving landscape.”

The launch of the enhanced store module represents a significant leap forward in inventory management. By harnessing the power of AI, automation, and real-time data, ERP systems empower businesses to gain unprecedented control over their inventory, optimise operations, and unlock newfound profitability.