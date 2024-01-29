Dr. Chris A. Mott Redefines Cosmetic Dentistry With Innovative Techniques In Shreveport

Shreveport, LA, 2024-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Chris A. Mott DDS is taking the initiative to redefine cosmetic dentistry in Shreveport with innovative technologies. Cosmetic dentistry defines the shaping of smiles. Including technical innovations in this service can bring effectiveness and accuracy to the process.

Dr. Chris A. Mott says, “Shaping smiles is the shaping of outer personality. The outer image is very important for any individual. If we include technical innovation in cosmetic dentistry, then we can carry on the revolution in innovative smile shaping.”

Dr. Chris A. Mott DDS has veneers & laminates along with teeth whitening services in cosmetic dentistry. They use porcelain veneers, and these are cemented on the teeth of the individual. The porcelain veneers are created by 3D imaging technology, which creates the image of the mouth. Teeth structure images give an idea of the structure of custom veneers.

Teeth whitening is another cosmetic dentistry service. They perform the process by utilizing peroxide-based bleaching agents. Home systems consist of less peroxide, but office systems consist of more peroxide.

Dr. Chris A. Mott further says, “We study the teeth structure of the patient first. Technology helps us in this study. Veneers are formed after this study so that they fit properly on the teeth of the patients. We cement the veneers on the teeth so that they don’t get loosened or fall off easily.”

Smiles are an important aspect of human life as they represent personality. If there is any distortion, then the person can feel embarrassed or humiliated in public. Stained teeth are a cause of embarrassment to many people. Veneers enclose these stained teeth and hence bring confidence to the patients. Veneers not only bring attractiveness but also protect cracked teeth from infection. Teeth whitening brings a pearly white glow to the teeth. This increases attractiveness and confidence.

Dr Chris A Mott DDS is a trusted dental corporation that focuses on providing effective and comfortable treatment to patients. There are multiple dental problems that you can face, but we have the solutions to those problems.

