Arches CRM Unveils Next-Generation AI-Powered Sales & Customer Relationship Platform to Transform Business Growth

Draper, UT, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Arches CRM, a leading cloud-based customer relationship management platform, today announced the launch of its next-generation AI-powered CRM solution designed to help businesses streamline sales, automate workflows, and accelerate revenue growth. The all-in-one platform brings together communication, automation, and data insights into one intuitive system – empowering teams of all sizes to engage leads, close deals faster, and nurture long-term customer relationships.

As companies face increasing complexity in managing fragmented tools and disconnected customer data, Arches CRM addresses these challenges with a centralized system that unifies emails, calls, SMS, WhatsApp Business messages, and tasks into a single dashboard. This unified approach ensures teams never miss opportunities and gain complete visibility into every customer interaction.

Key Features Include:

Unified Communications Hub: Consolidates all customer touchpoints – email, WhatsApp Business, SMS, and call tracking – to enhance responsiveness and reduce missed leads.

AI-Driven Automation: Automatically drafts messages, triggers follow-ups, and organizes activities to boost productivity and reduce manual work.

Advanced Sales Pipeline Management: Visualize the sales journey from lead capture to close with real-time analytics and automated workflow sequences.

Calendar & Task Integration: Streamline scheduling, follow-ups, and daily workflows directly tied to customer records.

Smart Segmentation & Reporting: Tag contacts and launch personalized campaigns while accessing detailed performance insights for strategic decision-making.

“Traditional CRMs often leave teams juggling multiple tools and manual processes,” said J Daks, CEO of Arches CRM. “With our AI-enhanced platform, businesses can bring all customer data and conversations into one place, automate critical tasks, and focus on what matters most – closing deals and building meaningful relationships.

Arches CRM is trusted globally by businesses seeking a modern, scalable CRM solution. To help organizations evaluate the platform risk-free, Arches CRM offers a 15-day free trial with no credit card required, giving full access to its comprehensive feature suite.

Arches CRM is a cloud-based CRM and sales automation platform headquartered in Utah. Built for modern sales and support teams, the software centralizes communication, automates workflows, and delivers actionable insights that help companies grow faster and operate smarter. Arches CRM integrates seamlessly with commonly used business tools, ensuring teams stay productive without switching between apps.