E-Commerce Industry Latest Technologies, Trends And Predictions

E-commerce industry data book covers B2B E-commerce and B2C E-commerce market. The global E-commerce market was valued at USD 13,497.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Global E-commerce industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global E-commerce Industry Data Book from 2023 to 2030, compiled with details by Grand View Research

B2B E-commerce Market Report Highlights

The global B2B e-commerce market was valued at USD 7,904.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc.

COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for e-commerce during a period of slow economic activity. In the first half of 2020, the pandemic affected several businesses across the globe. With stay-at-home constraints, numerous customers and organizations went digital to buy and sell goods and services online.

Moreover, companies have been participating in/renewing partnerships with various vendors aimed at enabling the e-commerce companies to offer a better product range, enabling the companies to gain better traction in the market.

Flexible payment options favor business owners. The changing B2B buyer behavior and a strong emphasis on streamlining purchasing processes are prompting B2B e-commerce companies. This, in turn, offers payment methods, such as third-party payments and mobile wallets, as part of their efforts to make B2B transactions more convenient.

Moreover, e-comm companies have been involved in partnerships aimed at improving B2B e-comm payments, such initiatives have also been driving the growth of this market during the forecast period. For instance, in December 2022, Market Time LLC had partnered with Balance Payments, Inc. (Israel-based B2B payment platform) aimed at launching B2B payment solution. The partnership will enable Market Time to integrate Balance’s mtPay, which enables easy processing of pain points, and reduced cost, and time.

B2C E-commerce Market Report Highlights

The B2C service segment of the e-commerce market by model type was estimated to be USD 4,398.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to have a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2023-2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• The market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the augmented use of smartphones and the increasing use of social media, among others

• The clothing and footwear segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, owing to increasing penetration of retail sales over online channels, accessories, and footwear spending

• Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022 and is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the presence of a large number of B2C e-commerce providers in the region

• Partnership, collaboration, and business expansion remain the major strategies adopted by the leading market players.

Order your copy of Free Sample of “E-commerce Industry Data Book –Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the E-commerce Industry are –

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited

• Amazon.com, Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Best Buy

• eBay Inc.

• Shopify Inc.