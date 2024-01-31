Machine Learning Industry: Reinventing Every Business

Machine learning industry data book covers machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing markets.

Machine Learning Market Report Highlights

The global machine learning market size was valued at USD 25.58 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.6% from 2022 to 2030.

• The emergence of connected AI is anticipated to make it possible for ML algorithms to learn based on newly available information continuously. These developments are expected to propel the market expansion in the upcoming years. As these technologies continue to advance and mature, they are expected to have a transformative impact on various industries, shaping the way businesses operate, make decisions, and deliver value to customers

• The advertising & media segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 20.0% in 2022. The advertising and media sector accounted for the largest share in 2022 owing to capabilities such as buyer’s optimization, data processing, and analysis provided by the technology

• Factors such as advancements in computing power, increased data generation, and the need for automated decision-making drive the demand for machine learning solutions across various industries

• The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 43.5% from 2023 to 2030. The region’s large population, diverse industries, and growing investment in technological infrastructure all contribute to market growth

Deep Learning Market Report Highlights

The global deep learning market size was valued at USD 34.83 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.3% from 2022 to 2030.

• The hardware segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for deep learning chipsets and reduced hardware costs

• The Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) possesses high computational capability and has better power efficiency. As a result, the FPGA segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

• Deep learning algorithms exhibit great potential in the automated extraction of complex data, thereby excelling in big data analytics application

• Deep learning holds the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry in the coming years by applying neural networks to analyze patient datasets to provide better outcomes

• Several government initiatives related to digitalization and the growing adoption of next-generation technologies such as AI and machine learning in the APAC region exhibited the strong growth of deep learning technology

Natural Language Processing Market Report Highlights

The global natural language processing market size was valued at USD 18.51 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.3% from 2022 to 2030.

• The healthcare segment appeared as the largest segment in the terms of revenue share throughout the forecast period. However, the IT & Telecommunication segment is projected to expand with the highest growth rate

• Data extraction emerged as the largest segment in 2022 and is projected to generate revenue of over USD 77.00 billion by 2030

• Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 42.7% and is estimated to reach USD 115.24 billion by 2030. The NLP market is projected to expand with rising demand for better customer experiences, growing smart device usage, and expanding application options

Machine Learning Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The market participants are implementing several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, product modernizations, collaborations, corporate expansions, and acquisitions and mergers. Further, the companies are also focusing on developing new products and services with enhanced capabilities. For instance, In May 2022, Meta announced the launch of a new Al platform MyoSuite. It is developed for building accurate musculoskeletal simulations for accelerating prosthetics development. In addition, researchers are also leveraging the platform for developing new prosthetics and novel surgery and rehabilitation practices. MyoSuite would also help in creating avatars with more realistic movements in the metaverse.

Key players operating in the Machine Learning industry are –

• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• ARM Ltd

• Atomwise Inc.

• Baidu Inc.

• Clarifai Inc.

• Enlitic Inc.

• Google LLC

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• H2O.AI

• HyperVerge

• IBM Corporation

• Inbenta Holdings Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Just AI Limited

• Linguamatics

• Meta Platforms Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• NVIDIA Corporation

• NetBase Quid Inc.

• Oracle Inc.

• SAP SE

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Sensely Inc.

• SoundHound AI, Inc.