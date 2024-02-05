Future Electronics Showcases Innovative Vishay HV-IBSS-USB Reference Design

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Feb-05 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is proud to present the cutting-edge Vishay HV-IBSS-USB Reference Design. This reference design exemplifies the latest advancements in high-voltage, high-speed USB solutions, demonstrating Vishay’s commitment to delivering top-notch electronic components.

Designed to meet the evolving demands of modern electronic applications, the Vishay HV-IBSS-USB Reference Design showcases exceptional performance, reliability, and versatility. With a focus on innovation, Future Electronics is excited to feature this reference design, providing engineers and designers with valuable insights into the possibilities and benefits it brings to their projects.

To learn more about the product solutions, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/vishay-hv-ibss-usb-reference-design.

For more information about Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5,200 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 47 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###