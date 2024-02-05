SmartBear Takes Top Honors in Both Microservices and API Management with Two 2024 DEVIES Award Wins

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/smartbear-takes-top-honors-in-both-microservices-a/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2024-Feb-05 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility solutions, has won two 2024 DEVIES Awards, recognizing outstanding design, engineering, and innovation in developer technology across 31 categories. In the 12th annual awards program, PactFlow, the most comprehensive contract testing platform, earned the DEVIES Award in the Microservices and Serverless category for tools that help development teams develop, deploy, and manage microservice-based applications. API design and documentation tool, SwaggerHub earned the award in API Management and Support for helping API teams manage access to their services as well as API strategies.

“Developer tools and technology products and services are leading the way for software developers and engineers to build the global tech ecosystem,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer of DevNetwork, producer of DeveloperWeek and the 2024 DEVIES Awards. “SmartBear’s wins are evidence of their leading role in the growth and innovation across the software industry.”

In 2023, SmartBear integrated the powerful contract testing capabilities of PactFlow with SwaggerHub, allowing architects and developers to gain previously unavailable visibility into how a proposed change would impact the use of an API by the consumer.

“We are not only honored to be recognized in the 2024 DEVIES Awards but are humbled to be the only vendor to take home two awards,” said Brian Downey, SVP of Product at SmartBear. “The seamless integration of PactFlow with SwaggerHub navigates the complexities of collaborative API development, offering a unified platform where development teams can collaborate efficiently across multiple API styles, revolutionizing the microservices and serverless development landscape.”

This year, SmartBear is converging its toolsets into three integrated hubs – API Hub, Test Hub, and Insight Hub – for the industry’s most comprehensive API development, testing, and insight readiness. For more information, go to: https://smartbear.com/hubs/

DEVIES Award winners were selected from hundreds of nominees by the independent, expert-led DevNetwork Advisory Board, based on various criteria.

Frank Kilcommins, API Technical Evangelist at SmartBear, is accepting the two DEVIES Awards at DeveloperWeek 2024, taking place on February 21-23, 2024, in Oakland, CA and February 27-29, 2024 (Live Online). Frank is also presenting, “The Workflows Specification – The Missing Piece of the API Puzzle,” at DeveloperWeek.

For more information on the DEVIES Awards, go to: https://www.developerweek.com/awards/

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted capabilities that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Our award-winning products include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, BugSnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, PactFlow, and Stoplight, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.



All trademarks recognized.

#

Contact:

Tracy Wemett – BroadPR, Inc.

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com