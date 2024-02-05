Kristie Lloyd Photography Launches Registration For Annual Heirloom Children’s Portrait Event

Franklin, TN, 2024-Feb-05 — /EPR Network/ — Highly popular Franklin-based Kristie Lloyd Photography has announced the opening of registration for her annual Heirloom Children’s Portrait event.

Kristie is a published Nashville newborn photographer who specializes in maternity, newborn, and family photography.

Serving clients since 2013, Kristie utilizes bright, natural-light and clean, film-like edits to create timeless artwork that will never be out of style. She ensures clients have tangible, heirloom photos to pass on to future generations.

Kristie Lloyd Photography’s next Heirloom Children’s Portrait Event will take place on March 2nd, 2024, in her studio in Downtown Franklin, TN.

With exclusive collections and pricing not offered any other time, spots are expected to book up very quickly. Perfect for ages 6 months-8 years. So to get more details, visit https://kristielloydphotography.com/2024-heirloom-portrait-event.

Kristie said: “It is a southern tradition that preserves all the sweet details and innocence of childhood. These classic, vignetted portraits will become cherished heirlooms.”

Kristie Lloyd has a portrait photography studio conveniently located just south of Nashville in Franklin, next door to Williamson County public library. It is a timeless all-white space with classic, minimal props and the perfect space for both newborn and baby’s milestone sessions.

Weather permitting, Kristie’s studio also has a beautiful white front porch and yard available for your portrait session. All sessions are family centered, so parents and siblings are always included for no extra cost.

Her work has been featured in places like Nashville Baby Guide, YOUR Williamson, The Kindred Path, Sugar and Snails Magazine, and Maury County Living.

Clients have left glowing testimonials about her work. Krista, of Spring Hill, TN, said: “A true pleasure to work with. Kristie is personable & obviously incredibly talented! We’re so lucky to have used her as our photographer to capture the first year of our youngest & look forward to many amazing sessions in the future. Highly recommended!”

Abby, of Franklin, added: “Kristie is an extremely talented photographer! We absolutely love how our pictures turned out. She was a delight to work with and so easily got our 2-year-old to comply – even smile! Would highly recommend her.”

To book a consultation with Kristie call 615-653-2219, or to discover more, go to https://kristielloydphotography.com/.