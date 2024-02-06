Items Signed by Marilyn Monroe, Einstein will Headline University Archives’ Feb 21 Online Auction

Wilton, CT, USA, 2024-Feb-06 — /EPR Network/ — Marilyn Monroe’s signed Connecticut driver’s license from 1958, three lots dedicated to Albert Einstein (a two-page autograph letter signed and a one-page scientific manuscript, both handwritten in German, plus a vintage photograph from 1923), and a Steve Jobs signed release authorizing the audio use of his 1988 NeXT demonstration, are just a few of the items up for bid in University Archives’ next online-only auction planned for Wednesday, February 21st.

The Rare Signed Manuscripts, Books, Photos & Relics auction will start promptly at 10:30 am Eastern time. All 469 lots in the catalog are up for viewing and bidding now – on the University Archives website: www.UniversityArchives.com – as well as the platforms Invaluable.com, Auctionzip.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.

“The February 21st auction features our usual dazzling array of important autographs, historical documents, rare books, artwork, photographs, relics, sports memorabilia, currency, exonumia, and scripophily,” commented John Reznikoff, the president and owner of University Archives.

Mr. Reznikoff added, “Fully one-third of the catalog is dedicated to U.S. Presidents, in particular Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan, and John F. Kennedy. We also have a very strong selection in the entertainment, Old West, military, art, music, literature, international and sports categories.”

Lot 285 is Marilyn Monroe’s Connecticut driver’s license, boldly signed by her as “Marilyn Monroe Miller,” and PSA/DNA slabbed and certified authentic. The circa July 28, 1958 license (which has no photo) gives the actress’s birthday, height, and address in Roxbury, Connecticut, where she lived with playwright husband Arthur Miller from 1956-1961 (est. $30,000-$40,000).

Lot 431 is a two-page autograph letter signed by Einstein and written in German to his youngest son Tetel, explaining that he fled Europe in September 1933 because “there were plans for my assassination.” Einstein’s shocking revelation modifies preconceptions about assassination as being the fate of only presidents, politicians, or Civil Rights leaders (est. $30,000-$40,000).

Also offered in the February auction is lot 430, a one-page autograph manuscript in German by Einstein, relating to his development of the Unified Field Theory (est. $30,000-$40,000); as well as lot 429, an interesting vintage photograph of Einstein dedicated in an unknown hand in Hebrew, most likely dating from Einstein’s 1923 trip to modern day Israel (est. $3,000-$4,000).

Lot 432 is the Steve Jobs signed release authorizing the use of audio of his NeXT demonstration in November 1988 as part of an educational series relating to computers and information technology. Exciting demos like these later became a hallmark of Jobs’s Apple products marketing machine. PSA/DNA slabbed and graded GEM MINT 10. (est. $30,000-$40,000).

Lot 84 is a handsomely displayed Abraham Lincoln signature (boldly signed as “A. Lincoln”) on a leaf of “Executive Mansion” stationery, displayed with an etching of Lincoln in a gilt frame. Ex-Goodspeed’s Book Shop (est. $8,000-$10,000).

Lot 159 is a President Woodrow Wilson signed declaration designating the date of a Red Cross fundraising drive for European Jews in January 1916, more than a year before the U.S. officially entered World War I. The declaration names January 27, 1916 as “Jewish Relief Day.” Ironically, January 27th later became International Holocaust Remembrance Day (est. $25,000-$30,000).

Lot 188 is a one-page typed letter signed by William “Bat” Masterson, dated February 4, 1914, in which the aging Dodge City lawman praises author Robert Wright’s recently published autobiography, Dodge City, the Cowboy Capital. The framed letter comes with a three-page manuscript by Wright, describing the murder of Masterson’s brother Ed (est. $15,000-$20,000).

Lot 128 is a 12-page early speech draft by Ronald Reagan of an address he later delivered before a group of AFL-CIO members on March 30, 1981, the day of his near assassination by John Hinckley, Jr. Reagan extensively edited and annotated the speech draft with more than 770 words in his own hand, signing it with his initials in one of the margins (est. $8,000-$10,000). There are also many other wonderful Reagan items in the sale.

Lot 318 is an autograph endorsement by George A. Custer, recommending Captain James G. Birney IV, an officer who served under him in the 7th Michigan Cavalry, or “Wolverines,” at the Battle of Gettysburg. Birney “was severely wounded while defending the colors of the regiment.” PSA/DNA slabbed and certified authentic, ex. Phillip Sang / Sotheby’s (est. $8,000-$10,000).

Lot 335 is a Robert E. Lee signature clip displayed below an enormous 17 inch by 14 inch albumen photo of Lee and his beloved warhorse, Traveller. Civil War collectors will prize the combination of the crisp signature of the storied Confederate general with the huge photo depicting Lee on horseback (est. $8,000-$10,000).

Lot 157 is a blank certificate of the Society of Cincinnati signed by George Washington in his role as society president, and countersigned by society secretary Henry Knox. The Society of Cincinnati was a fraternal society of Continental Army veterans created in 1783 at the close of the American Revolution (est. $7,000-$8,000).

Lot 40 is a three-page manuscript document inscribed and signed by then-Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson “by direction of the President” George Washington.” The document, circa January 13-23, 1792, lists itemized expenses of the nascent federal government, including the designs of French architect Stephen Hallet for the U.S. Capitol building (est. $6,000-$8,000).

University Archives has become world-renowned as a go-to source for rare items of this kind. It is actively seeking quality material for future auctions, presenting a rare opportunity for sellers. Anyone who has a single item or a collection that may be a fit for a future University Archives auction may call John Reznikoff at 203-454-0111, or email him at john@universityarchives.com.

For more information about University Archives and the 469-lot, online-only Rare Signed Manuscripts, Books, Photos, & Relics auction scheduled for Wednesday, February 21st, at 10:30 am Eastern time, please visit www.universityarchives.com. Updates are posted frequently.

About University Archives:

University Archives was founded in 1979, as a division of University Stamp Company, by John Reznikoff, who started collecting stamps and coins in 1968, while in the third grade. Industry-wide, Reznikoff is considered the leading authenticity expert for manuscripts and documents. He consults with law enforcement, dealers, auction houses and both major authentication companies. University Archives’ offices are located at 88 Danbury Rd. (Suite #2A) in Wilton, Conn. For more information please visit www.universityarchives.com.