Chattanooga Family Photographer Offers Time-Saving Innovation on Memorable Images

Chattanooga, TN, 2024-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ — Forever images of family are being re-imagined in a fun and friendly way by Christian Michelle Photography, a highly respected Chattanooga family photographer.

The photographer is one of the most sought-after in the Chattanooga area. She has the rare ability and eye for detail to make families relax and feel comfortable in front of the camera, laugh genuinely, and capture their natural smiles.

Christian’s natural flair has enabled her to make getting beautiful photos of families fun and easy. “My style is vibrant and natural with a focus on fun so no one gets bored,” she said. “You’ll love your photos so much that you’ll want to share them with everyone you know.”

Christian Michelle Photography is now going one better and offering a print credit with every session. After the session, Christian will edit all the best images and then families can choose their favorites for purchase.

“This way, they see exactly what they’re getting and only pay for the images they love,” she said. With the print credit, clients can choose what is important to them, whether that’s an album, a canvas, prints, or a combination of prints and products.

Additionally, each session includes a comprehensive client experience guide, a planning questionnaire, complimentary styling advice and access to the client closet.

Christian believes in doing the hard work off-camera so that the on-camera poses are as natural as possible. She will get to know the family first and ensure the session is always exciting and comfortable for children.

“I’ll ask a question or give you an activity to do so that we get plenty of candid and unposed photos in addition to the smiling ones,” she added. “I make it easy and fun so that you will forget about the camera and will focus on the memories you’re making instead.”

Her award-winning photography has also been featured Chattanooga Mom’s Blog, Magical Childhood Photography Awards, Shoutout Atlanta Magazine and Color Shot Magazine Issues 227 & 233.

Clients speak positively of their experiences with Christian Michelle Photography. Diana R commented: “Christian did such a great job with my family. My son is usually not a fan of getting pictures taken but she truly took the time to make him laugh and feel comfortable. We are super happy with our photos. She asked me what I was aiming for, and she made it happen.”

Jennifer B. added: “This was our first time doing a professional photo session. I couldn’t have been more pleased. She made all of us feel very comfortable and did an amazing job.”

For a free consultation and to get to know about Christian’s processes, call 801-645-7312 or go to https://www.christianmichellephotography.com/.