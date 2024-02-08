Alte University Chose Academia ERP for a Strategic Digital Transformation

Georgia, USA, 2024-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ — In a landmark move, Alte University, a leading institution in Georgia, has joined forces with Academia ERP, a pioneer in Education Technology. This strategic alliance aims to redefine the educational landscape in Georgia and neighboring regions.

The collaboration marks a significant step towards a digitally transformed learning experience, leveraging the robust features of Academia ERP. Alte University has chosen Academia SIS as its Digital Transformation Partner for its unparalleled capabilities:

Robust Solution: Academia ERP offers a comprehensive solution to streamline administrative processes, providing a seamless and efficient experience for both faculty and students.

High-end Security: Prioritizing the confidentiality and integrity of data, Academia ERP ensures a secure digital environment for academic operations.

AI-powered Analytics & Reports: Academia ERP enables institutions to derive meaningful insights for informed decision-making by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence.

Voice-enabled Mobile APP & many more: With the latest technological trends, Academia ERP introduces voice-enabled features for enhanced accessibility and user experience.

Alte University, committed to excellence in education, is poised to elevate its institute with the transformative power of Academia ERP.

About Alte University

Alte University is a fully accredited higher education institution with 20 years of experience and history in the Georgian educational sphere, which unites more than 2,100 students from 17 countries at 5 schools: Business School, International Medical School, School of Law and School of Humanities, IT School and Social Sciences. The University currently offers 12 academic programs, both undergraduate and graduate.

About Academia ERP

Academia ERP is a robust, feature-rich, analytics-equipped, user-friendly Academia – built on a cutting-edge and flexible architecture – enables educational institutions to automate & streamline their functions and processes for both learning and administration, from prospecting to graduation.