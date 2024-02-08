Future Electronics Awarded “2023 Excellent Supplier” by Continental Automotive Parts (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, was recently awarded the “2023 Excellent Supplier” award by Continental Automotive Parts (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

Future Electronics is proud to have received this wonderful recognition for the Company’s dedication to on-time delivery, customer service, and high quality standards over the past year.

Jesse Ji, SCM Manager at Continental Automotive Parts (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. stated: “Future Electronics has demonstrated outstanding performance in various aspects such as on-time delivery, customer service, and quality stability. We are pleased to have selected Future Electronics as the Excellent Supplier of the Year in 2023! We are thankful for Future Electronic’s exceptional contributions to our business in the past year and sincerely look forward to our continued partnership in the years to come”.

Future Electronics carries an extensive range of renowned automotive semiconductor products globally. The Company’s Advanced Engineering group boasts more than 20 years of world-class experience, consistently providing customers with comprehensive technical support and state-of-the-art supply chain services. Future Electronics is committed to providing its customers with the tools, products, and support they need to succeed in the automotive, or any, market.

Future Electronics is extremely grateful to Continental Automotive Parts (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. for the 2023 Excellent Supplier award, and thanks their dedicated team members who made this possible.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

