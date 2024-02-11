Lucintel Forecasts Organic Fertilizer Market to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Organic Fertilizer Market is projected to reach an estimated $14.6 billion by 2028 from $10.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing consumption of organic food, favorable government regulations, and ease in availability of organic waste.

Browse 103 figures / charts and 108 tables in this 195 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in organic fertilizer market by source (plant, animal, and mineral), crop type (cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others), form (dry and liquid), application (farming and gardening), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Cereals and grains market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on crop type, the organic fertilizer market is segmented into cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the cereals and grains market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand of organic grains across the globe.

“Within the organic fertilizer market, the animal segment is expected to remain the largest source”

Based on source the animal segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing usage of bone meal, blood meal, animal manure, and fish meal due to their growth nutrients, is a significant growth attribute for the market.

“Europe will dominate the organic fertilizer market in near future”

Europe will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to development in the field of organic farming and increasing demand for organic food products in the region.

Major players of organic fertilizer market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Scotts Miracle-Gro, Tata Chemicals, Coromandel, National Fertilizers, Nature Safe, Hello Nature, Krishak Bharati, Southern Petrochemical Industries, Perfect Blend, Midwestern BioAg, ILSA, SusGlobal Energy are among the major organic fertilizer providers.

