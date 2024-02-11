Global Ethylene Dichloride Market Set to Reach US$ 28,785.48 Million by 2033

The global ethylene dichloride market is on the brink of a substantial valuation, projected to reach US$ 20,016.4 million by 2023. The growth is primarily driven by the burgeoning interest and insights surrounding the ethylene dichloride market. The trend is expected to open doors to new opportunities within the market, with a projected CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market is poised to soar to an estimated total valuation of around US$ 28,785.48 million.

Driving Forces Behind the Ethylene Dichloride Market Transformation

The ethylene market is undergoing significant transformations influenced by a rapid shift towards bio-based ethylene. The evolution responds to the global inclination towards sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. The investment surge in construction and infrastructural development and the growing global working population foster a heightened demand for packaged food and beverages.

The construction industry’s demand for polyethylene, driven by rapid urbanization, propels the ethylene market forward. As urban areas expand, the need for construction materials, including polyethylene, intensifies, contributing significantly to the market’s positive trajectory. Furthermore, the high demand for ethylene oxide for plastics manufacturing emerges as a significant growth catalyst, especially considering its pivotal role in producing various plastic products.

Challenges Facing the Ethylene Dichloride Market

Challenges persist in fluctuating raw material prices and stringent government regulations related to ethylene use. The volatility in raw material costs can impact the overall production costs, posing challenges for market players. Stringent regulations may necessitate adjustments in production processes to comply with environmental and safety standards, potentially affecting the growth rate of the ethylene market.

Opportunities for Growth and Expansion

The presence of substitutes in the market further adds complexity to the industry landscape. As alternative materials emerge, the ethylene market faces competition, prompting industry players to innovate and enhance the efficiency and sustainability of ethylene production processes.

On the brighter side, the ethylene market is poised to capitalize on various growth opportunities. Rapid technological innovations are reshaping the industry, providing novel ways to produce and utilize ethylene. The increasing demand for ethylene across diverse end-user industries and the proliferation of polyethylene-based products present promising avenues for market expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The market valuation in 2022 was US$ 19,288.9 million.

The market valuation in 2018 was US$ 16,763.6 million.

Based on process type, direct chlorination is expected to dominate at a market share of 61.2% in 2023.

The ethylene dichloride market size expanded at 2.8% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Japan is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% by 2033.

“Increasing usage of polyethylene dichloride as a chemical intermediate in the production of vinyl chloride monomer is expected to drive sales in the market and is considered one of the major drivers of the ethylene dichloride market,” says an Analyst at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The ethylene dichloride industry boasts a substantial array of market participants. Research and development play a pivotal role among these players, primarily focusing on introducing eco-friendly product lines as a core aspect of their manufacturing endeavors. Furthermore, they employ various expansion strategies, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and diligent exploration of regulatory approvals to bolster their market presence.

Some of the key developments are-

Chemetry, a pioneering clean technology start-up based in the United States, announced the construction of a semi-commercial scale plant with a capacity of 1000 tons per year. The facility is set to introduce the first product from its innovative eShuttle technology, marking a significant leap in environmentally conscious chemical production.

The partnership between Braskem and Chemetry signified a strategic alliance dedicated to pushing the boundaries of sustainable chemical production. The collaborative endeavor reflects the industry recognition of the urgent need for cleaner and more sustainable technologies, setting a precedent for future initiatives to reshape the landscape of chemical manufacturing.

Key Companies Profiled

Olin Corporation

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Vynova Group

SABIC

Westlake Chemical Corporation

ThyssenKrupp AG

PT Asahimas Chemical

Prochem, Inc.

VESTOLIT GmbH

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

