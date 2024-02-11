Lucintel Forecasts Fillers in the Global Electrically Conductive Coating Market to Reach $544.5 Million by 2028

According to the recent study the fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market is projected to reach an estimated $544.5 million by 2027 from $521.6 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 1.4% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for conductive coating in consumer electronics, rise in electromagnetic pollution, and stringent environment and EMC regulation.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market by product type (silver, nickel, carbon black, carbon nanotube, and others), application (EMI/RFI shielding and ESD/Antistatic), polymer type (epoxy, acrylic, polyester, polyurethane, and others), end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Consumer electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the consumer electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for conductive coating in EMI/RFI shielding application and growing demand for wearable electronics, portable computers, and television.

“Within the fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market, the silver segment is expected to remain the largest filler type”

Based on filler type the silver segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in demand for ESD and antistatic coating in consumer electronics and automotive application will drive the demand for carbon black filler.

“Asia pacific will dominate the fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in consumer electronics and automotive industries.

Major players of fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Orion Engineered Carbons, Birla Carbon, Cabot, Arkema, Nanocyl, Continental Carbon Nanotechnologies, OCSiAl, Johnson Matthey, Ferro Corporation, LEONI, and DOWA Electronics are among the major fillers in the global electrically conductive coating providers.

