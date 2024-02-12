Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Device Market is expected to reach $49.9 billion by 2030- An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

Lucintel’s latest market report analyzed that subcutaneous drug delivery device provides attractive opportunities in the hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy channels. The subcutaneous drug delivery device market is expected to reach $49.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.5%. In this market, pen injector is the largest segment by product, whereas retail pharmacy is largest by distribution channel.

Based on product, the subcutaneous drug delivery device market is segmented into prefilled syringes, pen injectors, auto-injectors, wearable injectors, and needle-free injectors. The pen injector segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to its expanding usage because of its easy-to-use features, easily availability, cost effectiveness, and high societal acceptance.

The Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Device Market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Some of the prominent players offering subcutaneous drug delivery device include Gerresheimer, Medtronic, Ypsomed, Elcam Medical Group, and Novo Nordisk.

