Massage Therapy Services Market Set to Reach US$ 124.5 Billion by 2032 | FMI

The massage therapy services market is estimated to reach US$ 54.6 Billion in 2022, registering growth at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2032. The share of the massage therapy services market in the personal care and well-being industry is 12% to 17%.

Due to mental fatigue and stress because of busy lifestyles, consumers spend more budget on comforting services like massage and spas. The need for revitalizing and soothing therapies to clean the body will continue propelling various kinds of massage therapy.

Massage therapy demand is expected to continue being high due to increasing desire for maintaining a psychologically and physically healthy lifestyle. Additionally, the prevalence of chronic diseases is likely to increase global demand for massage service calls. The high demand for decontamination of systems, stress management and chronic diseases will probably highly enhance the global massage market.

Further, aging population is spending more on non-surgical therapies to improve their physical and mental well-being. Relaxation of the system, relaxation of body cells and tissues, and anti-stress therapy will drive global demand for massage therapies. During the forecast period, such factors are likely to contribute to the expansion of the worldwide massage market.

Key Takeaways from the Massage Therapy Services Market Study

Women’s segment is anticipated to boost the growth of the massage therapy services market due to increasing trend of beauty and grooming worldwide.

By service type, the deep tissue massage segment is expected to gain revenue over the upcoming decade.

In terms of sales channel, the online booking segment is expected to witness impressive growth during the projection period.

The U.S. and the U.K. are expected to account for lion’s share in North America and Europe market, respectively.

“Leading service providers are partnering with various corporate agencies to drive the campaign of well-being in corporate sector across the globe. Moreover, to expand the business the service providers are diversifying their service line and focusing on expansion of business across boundaries with the help of massage centre chains or franchises.” Says an FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers of massage therapy services market are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new services launches that have driven sales growth of massage therapy services market globally.

Major players present in the massage therapy serivces market

Massage Envy

Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Elements Massage

Massage Heights

The Woodhouse Day Spa

MassageLuXe

Spavia

LaVida Massage

Massage Green Spa

InterContinental Hotels Group plc

siam wellness group

Other (on request)

Global Massage Therapy Services Market by Category

By Service Type:

Deep Tissue Massage

Lymphatic Massage

Sports Massage

Oncology Massage

Swedish Massage

Others

By Service Provider:

Massage Parlour

Hospital/Clinics

Resorts/Hotels

By Purpose:

Beauty/Grooming

Relaxation

Physical Fitness

Treatment

Others

By End User:

Men

Women

By Booking Channel:

Online Booking

Phone Booking

In person Booking

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

