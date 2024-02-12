Specialty Medical Chairs Market Projects US$ 7.5 Billion Value by 2033

From its estimated US$ 3.3 billion valuation in 2023 to 2033, the specialty medical chairs market is expected to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Over the projected time, there will likely be a rise in demand for specialty medical chairs due to the ageing population. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is projected to offer an absolute dollar opportunity of about US$ 4.2 billion.

The elevating demand for a diverse range of specialized medical chairs is being driven by the increasing prevalence of health issues and the rising availability of medical facilities including rehabilitation centers. Moreover, the medical device industry is also growing as a result of an increasing preference for at-home healthcare. This spurt in home healthcare along with rehabilitation centers is one of the key factors driving the worldwide specialty medical chair demand.

As the number of medical facilities and hospitals increases, the need for specialty medical chairs, such as dialysis chairs, rehabilitation office chairs, and birthing chairs has also been growing. This has further elevated the demand for specialty medical chairs globally.

Industry players are projected to profit from the swift expansion of automated and technologically advanced medical beds in the not-too-distant future. The growth of the market arises from the soaring number of hospitals and healthcare facilities.

In terms of region, the market in North America is expected to provide significant opportunities to the global market. The North American medical chairs market has many opportunities in the remote, medical support sector, mainly due to the aging of the region’s population. In the next 10 years, the regional specialty medical chairs market will be driven by the heightened prevalence of health issues resulting from lifestyle choices.

The increase in the number of dental, ophthalmology, and ENT clinics in North America is also a factor in the need for biopharmaceutical research and development facilities. Furthermore, the advent of key competitors, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and higher producer incomes encourage the expansion and improvement of the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the Specialty Medical Chairs Market are A-dec, Inc., ActiveAid, Inc., DentalEZ, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Topcon Corp., Midmark Corp., Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Oy, and Hill Laboratories Company.

In May 2021, A-Dec. Inc announced its plans to collaborate with KaVo which is a dental products manufacturer. The objective of this collaboration is to provide quality products and services to dental professionals worldwide.

In June of 2018, Dentsply Sirona announced its distribution deal with Henry Schein Canada, Inc. The objective of this deal is to expand of its distribution network in Canada.

Market Segments:

By Type:

Examination Birthing Cardiac Blood Drawing Dialysis Mammography

Treatment Ophthalmic ENT Dental Other Treatments Other Rehabilitations

Rehabilitation Pediatric Bariatric Geriatric Other Rehabilitations



