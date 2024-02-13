Air Compressor Industry: Type Movement Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Air Compressor Industry Data Book – Reciprocating Air Compressor, Rotary/Screw Air Compressor and Centrifugal Air Compressors Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The economic value generated by the Air Compressor Industry was estimated at USD 24.35 billion in 2022, and it is expanding at significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s air compressor sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Rotary/Screw Air Compressor Market Growth & Trends

The global Rotary/Screw Air Compressor Market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.19 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. The rotary air compressors are known as positive displacement air compressors. These compressors dependably provide industrial processes in commercial, trade, and workshop settings with high-quality compressed air. These aforementioned factors are anticipated to propel the market demand over the forecast period.

Increasing consumer preference for energy savings and longer product life cycles is contributing to a significant portion of the total life cycle expenses of compressor operation and maintenance. Due to this, rotary air compressors now have a higher revenue share than reciprocating compressors. Air compressors are widely suitable for manufacturing applications. For instance, oil-free rotary air compressor is used directly in many locations as a power supply for manufacturing equipment. Due to the obligatory safety and health rules, there will be a large increase in demand from the food & beverage industry. These aforementioned factors are anticipated to propel the market demand over the forecast period.

The rotary air compressor market is undergoing several trends and developments, driven by a range of factors, such as the growing demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly compressed air systems. The manufacturers are increasingly focused on reducing their energy consumption and carbon footprint through the adoption of rotary oil-free air compressors that offer efficient and sustainable alternatives to traditional oil-lubricated compressors. This shift in customer behavior is brought about by fast-paced technological advancements and increasing investments in research & development globally.

Centrifugal Air Compressor Market Growth & Trends

The global centrifugal air compressor market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is driven by several key factors, including the energy efficiency, reduced number of frictional components, and superior airflow capacity of these compressors. Moreover, their extensive utilization across various industries, including gas turbines, oil refineries, petrochemical manufacturing, food and beverage production, and manufacturing plants, is expected to propel the market growth throughout the forecast period.

The market is gaining traction, primarily attributed to the rising adoption of new oil and gas projects and the growing demand within the food and beverage industry. In addition, advancements in technology and the expanding industrial sectors in emerging economies such as Brazil, China, India, Japan, and other nations are poised to offer significant growth prospects for the market in the foreseeable future.

The demand for centrifugal air compressors is expected to increase in the upcoming years, driven by a focus on energy recovery, energy efficiency, and decreasing CO2 emissions. Initiatives such as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, promoted by the International Energy Agency (IEA), emphasize significant investments in energy efficiency to reduce energy waste and lower CO2 emissions. In addition, the growing need for value-added services is anticipated to drive the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

