The Passow Antiques Collection will be Auctioned on March 2nd by Woody Auction in Douglass, Kansas

Douglass, KS, 2024-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — The outstanding longtime antiques collection of Harold and Joeleen Passow of Iowa will come up for bid on Saturday, March 2nd, at 9:30 am Central time, by Woody Auction, online and live in the Douglass auction hall at 130 E. Third Street. Online bidding is via LiveAuctioneers.com. As always at Woody Auction, all 438 lots in this sale will be sold to the highest bidder without reserves.

An automated online-only sale of the items that didn’t fit in Saturday’s event will be offered on Friday, March 1st, starting at 8 am Central time.

“Harold and Joeleen Passow have been longtime collectors of some incredible genres of antiques through the years,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “After recently celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary, they made the decision to sell their collection at public auction, just like they purchased many of the items.” An in-gallery preview will be held on Friday, March 1st, from 1-5 pm.

The Passow collection has a strong showing of Royal Bayreuth, R.S. Prussia, art glass, pottery, lamps, and furniture (which includes Belter, Meeks, and Alexander Roux items). There is no buyer’s premium for those in attendance (when paying with cash or check). Please note that furniture and large items must be picked up by a professional shipper or in person (in Douglass, Kansas) by Friday, March 15th.

One furniture lot by Joseph Meeks could easily end up being the overall top seller in the auction. It is a beautifully carved rosewood etagere of exceptional quality, with white marble, a base with two shelves, four shelves above, and having a shell, scroll and floral design. The etagere, measuring 94 ½ inches tall by 55 inches in width, would need to be picked up in person and has an estimate of $6,000-$10,000.

Another gorgeous furniture item by Meeks is a rosewood parlor table in the Rosalie pattern, having a marble turtle top and an elaborately carved centerpiece (est. $2,000-$4,000). Also, a pair of Belter rosewood parlor chairs in the Henry Clay pattern – a gent’s armchair and a matching lady’s chair, both with matching cream, orange and green embroidered floral upholstery – should bring $2,500-$5,000.

R.S. Prussia is hugely popular with collectors. A tankard marked R.S. Prussia, 11 ¼ inches tall and in a rare tiger décor, with green ground and a piece of the highest quality, has an estimate of $3,000-$5,000; while an unmarked R.S. Prussia center bowl in the Carnation mold, 15 inches in diameter, and having an incredible cobalt blue and light blue with pink and yellow rose décor, should bring $1,500-$3,500.

A rare, jumbo-size, circa 1979 Apple Tree Boy by Hummel store display, 31 ½ inches tall by 16 inches wide, Hummel Trademark #5, would need to be picked up in person and has an estimate of $2,000-$3,000. Also, a cranberry opalescent swastika syrup pitcher, 6 inches tall, pattern glass with nine panel mold, clear applied handle and a metal flip-top, is expected to find a new owner for $1,500-$3,000.

Beautiful lamps will be on full display, led by a three-light table lamp marked Handel (#7122), having an incredible daffodil décor on green ground, the shade signed Handel and artist signed “HR” (est. $2,000-$4,000); and a three-light table lamp by Handel with a reverse painted chipped ice shade showing black and white cranes flying among a bamboo forest, and a bronze base (est. $2,000-$3,500).

A Pairpoint two-light table lamp with a Puffy shade, boasting an amazing reverse painted vintage décor shade, set on a pattern matched base marked “Pairpoint #3053”, has an estimate of $2,000-$3,500. Also, a Handel two-light floor lamp with a bent panel glass shade, 62 inches tall, with an acid cut bird and scroll design, the shade signed “Handel #7719” and artist signed “RC”, should hit $2,000-$3,000.

Here is an online link to the catalog: www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc. Bidders are encouraged to register 48 hours in advance. Absentee bids will be accepted with a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline is noon Thursday, February 29th. Absentee bids will be charged a buyer’s premium of 15% of selling price plus shipping (10% when paying by cash or check).

Phone bidding is available for lots with a low estimate of $1,000 or greater (low estimates can be found on LiveAuctioneers.com). Email your phone bid list to info@woodyauction.com by noon Wednesday, February 28th. Include your name, address, primary phone number and backup phone number. You will get a phone call to confirm receipt of your phone bids. The buyer’s premium is same as absentee bids.

“Keep in mind, even though you may get an excellent deal on your prices in this auction, shipping costs remain the same and may seem high compared to your winning bids,” Mr. Woody said. “We do our best to keep shipping costs as low as possible while wrapping everything securely to arrive in excellent condition. We charge the bidder what we pay for the materials, and pass our UPS discount on to you.”

Woody Auction has attempted to call any flaws that can affect the value of an item. Condition reports are not available for online only auctions, but Woody Auction will stand behind the items’ condition. Common nicks and scratches have not been called. The prevailing sales tax will be charged to all buyers unless they are reselling the items. In this case, a sales tax exemption license must be provided.

As for area lodging, Woody Auction has several suggestions: the Comfort Inn in Augusta, Kan.: 316-260-3006 (mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $79 plus tax when booked directly with them); Holiday Inn Express, Andover, Kan.: 316-733-8833; and the Hampton Inn, Derby, Kan.: 316-425-7900. All three are located within a 15-20-minute drive of the Woody auction hall.

