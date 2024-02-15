The Impact of Strategic Alliances in the Weight Loss Procedures Industry

Weight Loss Procedures Industry Data Book – Liposuction Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s weight loss procedures industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Weight Loss Procedures Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Liposuction Surgery Market Report Highlights

The global Liposuction Surgery Market size was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2023-2030.

The rising frequency of men and women who want to be in proper shape and reduce & remove excess fat from their bodies has led to high demand for liposuction surgeries thus driving the Liposuction surgery market.

The liposuction procedure is gaining popularity due to the positive influence garnered by it on social media and the scope of better outcomes while reducing costs & minimizing health risks.

The growing trend of noninvasive cosmetic procedures and liposuction is expected to witness significant demand.

The field of liposuction has observed many new developments based upon advancements in technology, such as ultrasonic-assisted liposuction, Vaser, Smart Lipo laser-assisted liposuction, Slim Lipo, and PAL power-assisted liposuction.

Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market Report Highlights

The global Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The stable Cryolipolysis emerged as the largest segment in 2022 owing to increasing safety, efficacy, and negligible side effects during and after the treatment

Based on end-use, the Hospitals segment dominated the market in 2022, as hospitals are well equipped with high-end fat reduction devices with the latest innovative technology

North America dominated the global market in 2022. With the increasing demand for new technologies, along with advanced healthcare infrastructure, North America is expected to continue to dominate the market through the forecast period

Competitive Landscape

The competition among major market players will turn intense in the upcoming years as they are focusing more on strategic collaborations, geographical expansion, and partnerships through mergers and acquisitions.

Key players operating in the Weight Loss Procedures Industry are:

Nazarian Plastic Surgery

Quirónsalud Madrid University Hospital

Gangwhoo Cosmetic Hospital

Centrobeso

Busamed Hillcrest Private Hospital, Hillcrest

