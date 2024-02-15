Lucintel Forecasts Kaolin Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the Kaolin Market is projected to reach an estimated $8.2 billion by 2028 from $6.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing per capita paper consumption and rising penetration of kaolin in paint and coating materials.

Browse 71 figures / charts and 50 tables in this 121 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in kaolin market by application (paper, ceramic, fiberglass, paint and coating, rubber, cement, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Ceramic market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the kaolin market is segmented into paper, ceramic, fiberglass, paint and coating, rubber, cement, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the ceramic market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing construction activities globally.

“Asia pacific will dominate the kaolin market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period, supported by growing urbanization, improved standards of living, and increasing consumption of consumer products in the region.

Kamin, Thiele Kaolin, Sibelco, Quarzwerke Gruppe, Ashapura Group are among the major kaolin providers.

