Analyzing the Growth Potential of the Acne Skincare Products Industry: Trends & Scope

Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Report Highlights

The global Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market size was estimated USD 4,464.80 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.14% from 2023 to 2030.

The creams & lotions segment accounted for the maximum share of 41.55% of the overall revenue in 2022 as the cream is the first line of therapy for all types of acne and it also provides skin moisturization

The others product segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the lightness of these products on the skin and compatibility with various skin types, as compared to creams & lotions

The women anti-acne cosmetics segment dominated the global market in 2022 with a 52.8% share in terms of revenue and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period., owing to a high prevalence of acne and other skin disorders

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of more than 40% and is assessed to witness strong growth over the projection period, due to increasing disposable income levels and growing population in developing countries

Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market Report Highlights

The global Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market size was estimated at USD 539.91 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20% from 2023 to 2030.

The 18 to 44 segment dominated the market with a share of 55.2% in 2021. The high incidence of acne vulgaris among this age group is one of the prominent factors supporting its share

The chemical-based anti-acne dermal patch segment accounted for the largest share of 88.3% in 2021

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of 39.8% in 2021. The presence of large numbers of players in countries such as South Korea offerings novel herbal-based acne patches is responsible for market growth. The region is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period

Competitive Landscape

The industry growth is directly associated with the extensive adoption of advanced healthcare technology, the technological shift, and the demand for noninvasive treatment for acne. Moreover, the competition among major market players will become intense in the upcoming years as they focus more on strategic collaborations, geographical expansion, and partnerships through mergers and acquisitions.

Key players operating in the Acne Skincare Products industry are:

L’ORÉAL Group

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Clinique Laboratories, LLC (Estee Lauder)

Vichy Laboratories

PCA Skin

