Coastal Carrier Moving and Storage Is The Difference For All Relocation Solutions

Chapel Hill, NC, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Highly-rated Coastal Carrier Moving and Storage has become one of the leading relocation specialists in North Carolina because they regard the journey as just as important as the destination when it comes to delivering treasured items.

With more than 30 years of experience and repeat customers depending on their services, the locally owned and operated business has rightly achieved an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

That reputation runs from the first phone call right to final delivery of items on a residential or commercial relocation. Their teams aim to serve with distinction every time and offer a stress-free experience – whether it is a move across town, out-of-state, or across the country.

Coastal Carrier has moved thousands of families over the years and remains geared to serving its immediate communities of Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Pittsboro, and the surrounding areas of Southeastern North Carolina.

Their fully licensed and insured teams of movers ensure they listen to the needs of the client, meticulously plan the move and then commit to a safe delivery. From the first priceless family heirloom that is carefully carried onto the truck to the last box of china placed in your new dining room, you can be sure their crews will treat family treasures with respect.

The company offers a structured three-step process – from getting a personalized price for your move, scheduling the Move with the help of their dependable staff, and through to a stress-free move with their team of qualified movers.

Coastal Carrier also offers comprehensive packing services. It takes the hassle out of a move by efficiently and securely packing belongings, ensuring they are properly protected for transportation, and saving clients’ time and effort.

It’s not easy to entrust the packing of your most treasured possessions to strangers. The risks are real – lost items, damages, and wasted time you can’t afford. But that’s not an issue when Coastal Carrier are concerned as they are prepared to go the extra mile to ensure complete client satisfaction.

Their approach has earned them high praise from clients. Eric Shenberger commented: “(Coastal Carrier was) very responsive right from the start. Came out and gave estimate quickly. Moving team was on time the day of the move. They were friendly and professional. They had plenty of supplies and took time to protect my furniture. I had everything pretty well boxed up and ready, but they took it a step further to wrap and cover all of my furniture. Moved quickly and had me out of my old place and into the new place in no time. I would highly recommend them.”

To schedule an appointment or more information about Coastal Carrier, call 919-829-1862

or visit their website https://coastalcarrier.com/.