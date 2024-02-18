Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata has been a Trusted Provider of Air Medical Transport

Kolkata, India, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Ever since the very beginning lives of patients have depended upon the immediateness with which an ambulance service is provided and the speedy response given by the team involved in composing the relocation mission which helps save the lives of the patients to a great extent. Vedanta Air Ambulance helps relocate critical patients via Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata which helps in the completion of the evacuation mission without risking the lives of the patients and ensuring the journey is comfortable enough to suit the underlying medical condition of the patients.

We utilize our worldwide fleet of medically equipped airliners that are designed to haul patients without causing any risk on the way and ensure the journey is in the best interest of the ailing individuals. We put in all our efforts to make sure the journey is comfortable enough and isn’t risky at any point so that the evacuation process is trouble-free and safe hand in hand. We at Air Ambulance from Kolkata have to date organized several successful Air medical transportation missions and have never caused any fatal consequences at any point in the process of transportation.

Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati Never Causes Any Fatalities during the Time of Relocation

Every possible measure of safety is taken into consideration before delivering our service offered by Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati which makes it easier for shifting patients without causing trouble or discomfort on the way. We have decades of experience in organizing medical repatriation from the selected destination of the patients and arranging transport including ground ambulance and other essential supplies according to the requirements of the patients.

Once it so happened that while our team at Air Ambulance in Guwahati was shifting a patient to the medical centre for better treatment regarding cardiac issues the patient suddenly started feeling distressed during the journey. As the air ambulance took off the patient started experiencing panicked attracts and fainted due to shortness of breath. Our medical team headed by a cardiologist was available to take care of the patient and offered the right help at the right time and retrieved him back to his consciousness. He was later given the essential medication to be in stable condition and the rest of the journey was completed without any risk implied at any point of the evacuation process.