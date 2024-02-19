#1 International Bestselling Author Ekaterina Otiko releases her book

Hello, Hawaii!: A Children’s Book Island Travel Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters 5) with Success!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

#1 International Bestselling Author Ekaterina Otiko releases her book

Hello, Hawaii!: A Children’s Book Island Travel Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters 5) with Success!

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Author Ekaterina Otiko joined the ranks again of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, Hello, Hawaii!: A Children’s Book Island Travel Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters 5), which was pre-released Thursday, February 1, 2024, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing marketed, promoted, and reached #1 International Bestseller in SIX categories in the United States and Australia. Including Children’s Cultural Studies Books, Children’s Geography & Cultures Books, Children’s Social Science and Children’s Customs & Traditions in the USA. Customs, Traditions & Anthropology, and Children’s Social Science in Australia. She also hit SIX Hot New Release Categories in the USA and Australia.

Author Ekaterina Otiko, known for her storytelling prowess, once again delivers a masterpiece that will ignite a passion for reading and exploration in young readers. Hello, Hawaii! is a must-read in children’s travel books, offering an unforgettable Hawaiian journey that will leave children and parents alike captivated by the magic of the islands. Grab your copy today and join the Travel Sisters on an adventure that will inspire creativity and a deep appreciation for the beauty of our world.

ABOUT THE BOOK

The Travel Sisters hula around Hawaii, strum the ukulele, hike a volcano, and sing with whales. Globik sends the Travel Sisters on a mission to win the Aloha Festival’s Floral Parade. Sophie and Stephie travel around the Hawaiian Islands and collect Hawaiian flowers for their float. The girls learn hula dancing, play traditional Hawaiian instruments, try local delicious food, and see incredible volcanoes and waterfalls. But will their discoveries help them build an award-winning float?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Ekaterina loves to travel and inspire children to explore the world. She has lived on four continents, speaks six languages, and visited almost a hundred countries. Ekaterina holds a master of arts degree in international affairs and studied psychology, linguistics, and elementary education. She also ran an international education company, visiting schools and universities around the world. Ekaterina’s studies and travels prompted her to create Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters, a book series based on travel adventures with her two daughters. When Ekaterina isn’t writing travel stories, trotting the globe, or mastering a new language, she enjoys spending time with her daughters, dancing, doing yoga, painting, kayaking, and frolicking in the ocean. She also loves animals and wishes she had an elephant in her backyard. Ekaterina lives in California with her doctor husband and their two courageous daughters. With her suitcase always packed, her mind always open to exploring a new location, and her computer always ready to receive a new story, Ekaterina can’t wait to share her experiences with young readers.

Learn more at https://www.SophieandStephie.com

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was marketed by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing #1 bestselling books. They are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a bestselling author. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast.

A donation was made in Ekaterina Otiko’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation—the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

Media Contact:

Contact: Jenn Foster

Company Name: Elite Online Publishing

Address: 63 East 11400 South #230, Sandy, UT 84070

Telephone: (385) 645-4890

Email: info@eliteonlinepublishing.com

Website: https://eliteonlinepublishing.com/