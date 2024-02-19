Oxford Healthcare Retreat: A Sanctuary for Holistic Wellbeing in Melrose North

Johannesburg, South Africa, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Oxford Healthcare Retreat, a distinguished healthcare, mental wellness, and stress detox facility, is delighted to announce its presence in the serene avenues of upmarket Melrose North, just 10 minutes from the bustling Sandton CBD. This boutique retreat offers an exquisite blend of luxury accommodation, expertly crafted treatments, and tranquil surroundings to foster holistic well-being.

Luxurious Accommodations

Nestled within the main homestead are five opulent suites, each boasting its own private balcony, providing guests with a personal oasis of comfort. For those seeking the epitome of exclusivity, our premium villa offers a secluded retreat with private gardens and a sauna. The retreat’s one-acre landscaped gardens, large trees, and lush lawns provide the perfect backdrop for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Expert-Led Treatments

At Oxford Healthcare Retreat, we believe in the power of self-awareness as the gateway to psychological and physical health. Our team of skilled professionals offers a range of treatments to enhance overall well-being.

Psychologist Consultations: Individual and group sessions with our psychologists provide valuable insights into the impact of stress on physical, mental, and relationship functioning, equipping guests with skills to manage stress and regulate emotions.

Nutritionist Consultations: Our nutritionist tailors eating plans for optimal nutritional and lifestyle choices, maximising well-being, and energy.

Physiological/Body Treatments: From massage therapy to Kundalini Yoga, breathwork, and floatation pool therapy, our treatments focus on restoring the body's capacity to function optimally and in harmony.

Meditations and Mindfulness: Meditation training enhances self-control, attention, and self-awareness, allowing for stress and anxiety reduction.

Music Sensorium: A private chill room with a curated playlist that complements and enhances the treatment experience.

Sauna, Walking, Qigong, and Shiatsu: Therapeutic experiences, including sauna sessions, guided walking, Qigong, and Shiatsu, contribute to physical and mental well-being.

Your Path to Holistic Wellness Begins at the Oxford Healthcare Retreat

Escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and embark on a journey to holistic wellness at Oxford Healthcare Retreat. Our dedicated team looks forward to welcoming you to a haven of tranquility and rejuvenation. For bookings and inquiries, please visit our website at https://www.oxfordhealthcareretreat.co.za/

About Oxford Healthcare Retreat:

Oxford Healthcare Retreat is a premier healthcare, mental wellness, and stress detox facility located in Melrose North, offering a unique blend of luxurious accommodations and expert-led treatments to promote holistic well-being.