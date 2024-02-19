EmpexWatertoys® Sustains its Leadership as the Foremost Producer of Splash Pads

EmpexWatertoys®, a leading name in the water play industry, reaffirms its position as a premier splash pad manufacturer with its innovative designs and commitment to quality. Despite global challenges, the company remains steadfast in delivering top-notch aquatic solutions to clients worldwide.

Ontario, Canada, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — EmpexWatertoys® stands as a beacon of excellence in the realm of aquatic entertainment, boasting a rich legacy of crafting engaging water play experiences. As a distinguished splash pad manufacturer, the company combines creativity with cutting-edge technology to design and produce dynamic water features that captivate both young and old.

With a diverse portfolio spanning interactive spray elements, thrilling water cannons, and whimsical themed structures, EmpexWatertoys® transforms ordinary spaces into vibrant aquatic wonderlands. From municipal parks to resort destinations, their splash pads enhance the allure of any environment, fostering joyous moments and lasting memories for visitors.

Despite facing unprecedented challenges in the global landscape, EmpexWatertoys® remains unwavering in its dedication to customer satisfaction and product excellence. By prioritizing safety, durability, and innovation, the company continues to set industry standards and exceed client expectations.

Quote from a Company Spokesperson:

“At EmpexWatertoys®, we take immense pride in our role as a leading splash pad manufacturer. Our commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity and quality ensures that each water play solution we deliver is not just a product, but an unforgettable experience.”

About the company:

Since 1986, Empex Watertoys® has designed and built splash pad equipment and water features that are enjoyed by patrons of all ages in over 50 countries around the world. Our 20,000 sq. ft. design and manufacturing facility is dedicated to creative, fun and interactive concepts and designs, and the building of the safest, most enjoyable and durable water toys and equipment.

Contact Information:

Phone: 905.649.5047 | 1 800 833 8580

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2