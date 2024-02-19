Huerter Orthodontics – Omaha Welcomes Advanced Invisalign Treatment

Omaha, NE, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Huerter Orthodontics welcomes advanced orthodontic treatment so that they can enhance their patient service. They are importing this innovative technique to increase comfort and reliability among patients.

Dr. Huerter, the founder and the lead dentist in Huerter Orthodontics, states, “Changes are inevitable. The same goes for dental science. The changes and innovations are bringing efficiency and comfort to patients. The advanced Invisalign treatment is fast, comfortable, and reliable. So align your teeth with comfort and efficiency.”

Huerter Orthodontics uses three types of Invisalign, which are for children, teens, and adults. They also use iTero ® digital practice for Invisalign treatment. This is a scanner that is a state-of-the-art digital system that takes a proper image of the teeth. This provides a proper 3D model of the teeth and gums. Invisalign in Omaha uses this technology because it is fast and accurate.

Dr. Huerter further says, “iTero ® is the solution to many of our problems. It also increased the stability and efficiency of our dental practice. This scanner captures images of your teeth and gum tissues. During the process, you can breathe or swallow normally. This 3D model helps us to make a proper Invisalign that can give faster results to you.”

Huerter Orthodontics has been serving the people of Omaha, Nebraska, for over 25 years. We provide high-quality aligners and dental solutions effectively and reliably. Bring your dental problems to us and take effective solutions related to your smile and confidence.

