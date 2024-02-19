Celebrate Ramadan with Iftar Al Malika at Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Experience the essence of Ramadan in unparalleled style aboard the historic Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel in Dubai. As the holy month approaches, we are excited to present our exceptional Ramadan offerings, including the one-of-a-kind Iftar Al Malika, exclusive events, and the Ramadan Staycation, designed to create unforgettable moments for you and your loved ones.

Immerse yourself in the rich flavors of Arabic cuisine complemented by an array of international favorites at Lido Restaurant, indulge in our unique staycation package, and organize magnificent bespoke event gatherings. The Queen Elizabeth 2 becomes a vibrant epicenter of cultural and culinary celebration, seamlessly blending tradition and heritage to offer an extraordinary Ramadan experience.

Iftar Al Malika

Embark on an extraordinary gastronomic journey this Ramadan with our lavish Iftar Al Malika at the Lido Restaurant. The sumptuous Ramadan Iftar buffet in Dubai features an array of food stations offering a variety of traditional delicacies that showcase the best of Middle Eastern cuisine as well as international favourites. Highlights include lamb ouzi with oriental rice, an assortment of specialty dishes, succulent grills, wide selection of mezzes, and exquisite desserts.

Price: AED 159 per person

Venue: Lido Restaurant at Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel

Time: 6.30 PM – 9-30 PM

AED 90 per child aged 6 to 11 years old. Children below the age of six years dine with our compliments.

Prices are in AED and are inclusive of 10% service charge, 7% municipality fees and 5% VAT.

For more details and bookings

Phone: +971 4 526 8040, Email: dining.qe2@accor.com

Group Iftar & Suhoor

For a personalised and unique Iftar or suhoor experience, celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan with your family and friends in one of the most luxurious and historic indoor or outdoor venues. The prestigious Queen Elizabeth 2 hotel in Dubai awaits with a delicious group Iftar dining offer. A selection of bespoke menus is available; featuring an extravagant array of traditional and international dishes. Share this unforgettable experience with your loved ones and dive into our sumptuous feast at the only floating hotel in Dubai.

For more details and bookings

QE2 Ramadan Staycation

Enjoy a unique Ramadan staycation with your loved ones this holy month. Stay worry-free with a full 24-hour stay starting at your preferred check-in time and a complimentary upgrade to a sea-view room. With sohour served every morning in the comfort of your room and a delicious buffet after dark, celebrate Ramadan onboard the QE2.

Offer includes:

Complimentary upgrade to a sea-view room of the same category booked

Iftar in Lido Restaurant

In-room Sohour or buffet breakfast in Lido Restaurant

24-hour staycation (Check out 24 hours after your check-in)

Room rates start from AED 499

Terms & Conditions:

Rates are inclusive of 7% municipality fees, 10% service charge, 5% VAT and Tourism fee.

Rates quoted are per room per stay, subject to availability and change without notice.

Valid: 11 March 2024 – 11 April 2024

Book Now

https://www.qe2.com/en/special-offers/ramadan-staycation/

About Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, Managed by Accor

Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, managed by Accor, is a historic gem and the only floating hotel in emirates. Located in Port Rashid, in close proximity to Dubai’s main attractions and shopping malls, its 447 renovated rooms and suites are carefully decorated, offering a peaceful retreat in which to relax and unwind.

Guests can experience a culinary journey with innovative menus onboard the QE2. The hotel’s dining outlets include Lido – an all-day dining restaurant; The Golden Lion – the oldest pub in Dubai; The Pavilion – an alfresco lounge; and the Queens Grill – serving Afternoon Tea.

For those seeking an event with a difference, the iconic QE2 offers multiple one-of-a-kind venues in Dubai. Included in its facilities are unique indoor and outdoor event spaces. Whether you are planning a birthday bash, an anniversary party, a wedding celebration, or any other social or corporate functions, the QE2 provides an inspiring and impressive backdrop that will delight your guests.

For reservations & Inquiries

Call +971 4 526 8888 or email Reservations.qe2@accor.com

Or visit https://www.qe2.com

For Media Inquiries contact:

Hina Bakht

Managing Director

EVOPS Marketing & PR

Mob: 00971 50 6975146

Tel: 00971 4 566 7355

Hina.bakht@evops-pr.com