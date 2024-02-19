The Future of Plastic Packaging Industry: Exploring Scope and Analyzing Consumer Demand

Plastic Packaging Industry Data Book – Food & Beverage, Personal & Household, Industrial and Pharmaceutical/ Healthcare Plastic Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s plastic packaging sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Access the Global Plastic Packaging Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Food & Beverage Plastic Packaging Market Report Highlights

The global Food & Beverage Plastic Packaging Market size was valued at USD 190,550.86 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2023-2030.

Food and beverage is one of the largest markets with a significant impact on the global economy and is constantly growing at a significant rate owing to the rising population around the globe.

Changing lifestyles, high rates of urbanization, and increased per capita income are driving the demand for packaged food and beverages, which, in turn, is driving the plastic packaging market.

Growing demand for packaged ready-to-eat meals, snacks, beverages, and other food products is substantially propelling the penetration of packaging in the food & beverage sector which can positively drive the demand for food & beverage plastic packaging.

Manufacturers of food & beverage plastic packaging aim to strengthen their market position by developing new product offerings and carrying out our research and development related to their packaging products.

Personal & Household Plastic Packaging Market Report Highlights

The global Personal & Household Plastic Packaging Market size was valued at USD 70,911.49 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Rising consumption of cosmetics, along with increasing disposable income and demand for personal care products, is likely to drive the demand for plastic packaging in personal care & cosmetics applications.

Demand for cosmetics and personal care products from millennials is on the rise in major countries including the U.S., China, India, and other developing economies.

The consumer base in these countries is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period leading to a higher demand for plastic packaging.

Competitive Landscape

Mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations & partnerships are continuously adopted by these companies to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Key players operating in the Plastic Packaging Industry are:

Amcor plc

Sealed Air

Coveris

Sonoco Products Company

CCL Industries

