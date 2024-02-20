Unpacking the Insulation Industry: A PESTEL Analysis for Future Growth

Insulation Industry Data Book – Board Insulation, Blanket Insulation, Pipe Insulation and Others (Foam) Insulation Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s insulation sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Insulation Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Pipe Insulation Market Report Highlights

The global Pipe Insulation Market size was valued at USD 17.71 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2023-2030.

The polyurethane and polyisocyanurate foam material segment accounted for the largest market share of over 20.0% in 2021 on account of high insulating values with low conductivity and a cellular structure that helps in reducing heat transfer by conduction

The building and construction application segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the growing number of single-family houses in developing economies and the increasing disposable incomes of consumers, thereby driving the demand for residential construction

The market in North America is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to a positive outlook toward the petrochemical and chemical processing industries in the region

The market in China is expected to be driven by the wide utilization of pipe insulation in thermal power generation to prevent heat loss while circulating hot water and steam within the power plant

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Insulation Industry Data Book – Board Insulation, Blanket Insulation, Pipe Insulation and Others (Foam) Insulation Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Blanket Insulation Market Report Highlights

The global Blanket Insulation Market size was valued at USD 14.50 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The building & construction application segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 38.7% in terms of revenue in 2022. The high adoption of blankets in commercial spaces as well as in residential buildings is expected to increase overall demand.

Removable and reusable blankets are commonly used for industrial applications, such as boiler, metal, and masonry walls. These blankets are self-contained systems, which lower operation costs by reducing energy consumption and shortening downtime

The transportation and industrial applications together held more than 39% market share in 2022. Transportation includes vehicle insulation and the demand from vehicles for blanket insulation is growing owing to the reduced running cost as well as low maintenance of all the heat exchange components. Reduced running costs and better fuel efficiency are some of the major factors driving the growth of the overall market

Asia Pacific dominates the market, accounting for USD 6,539.0 million in 2022. The growth of the housing industry coupled with the growth of the electric vehicle market in this region has increased the demand for blankets owing to benefits such as reduced noise, increased fuel efficiency, and reduced energy consumption

Go through the table of content of Insulation Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage and Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

The players in the global insulation market are more inclined towards increasing their market share through organic growth, rather than mergers and acquisitions. Companies in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by developing cost-effective insulation products with enhanced properties.

Key players operating in the Insulation Industry are:

Rockwool Insulation A/S

Johns Manville

Knauf Insulation

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter