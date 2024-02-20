Asia Pacific Waterproofing Chemicals Market Set to Surge to US$ 1,223.1 Million by 2033, with a Remarkable 9.6% CAGR

Waterproofing chemicals are widely used in the construction sector. They play a vital role in preventing the structures from water damage. In 2018, the Asia Pacific waterproofing chemicals industry had a value of US$ 363.1 million. By the end of 2033, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,223.1 million, reflecting a 9.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. In 2023, it’s expected to surpass a valuation of about US$ 491.1 million.

The construction sector is expanding rapidly due to rising infrastructure development and urbanization. This increasing demand for waterproofing chemicals reflects the importance of these chemicals in protecting structures from water damage.

There is a growing emphasis on sustainable construction practices, including the use of eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient building systems. This trend has influenced demand for sustainable waterproofing chemicals that are non-toxic. A few chemicals that are low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and have minimal environmental impact are also expected to witness high demand.

Growing tourism sector in Asia Pacific might present significant opportunities for the waterproofing chemicals market. Several countries in the region such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines are popular tourist destinations, attracting millions of visitors each year.

Surging tourism might push the construction and expansion of hotels, resorts, theme parks, and other hospitality establishments. It is likely to help in creating a rising demand for effective waterproofing solutions.

Waterproofing chemicals that offer enhanced protection against harsh environmental factors can find a strong demand in coastal developments in the tourism sector. Meeting unique requirements of the tourism sector and delivering reliable waterproofing solutions might drive growth and establish a strong presence in this market.

Key Takeaways from the Asia Pacific Waterproofing Chemicals Market Study:

Asia Pacific waterproofing chemicals industry witnessed a CAGR of 5% over the historical period from 2018 to 2022.

over the historical period from 2018 to 2022. Malaysia waterproofing chemicals industry is likely to expand at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. By technology type, the membrane-type segment is set to surge at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Thailand waterproofing chemicals industry is set to exhibit a CAGR of 6% through 2033.

through 2033. Vietnam waterproofing chemicals industry is estimated to witness a CAGR of 2% during the evaluation period.

“Growing awareness and attention on catastrophe resilience are two leading factors contributing to market expansion. Waterproofing solutions are becoming increasingly important as Asia Pacific nations experience more frequent natural disasters such as floods and typhoons. They could aid in preventing water-related harm to infrastructure, buildings, and residences.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape in Asia Pacific Waterproofing Chemicals Market

Manufacturers of waterproofing chemicals in Asia Pacific are investing in research & development to produce new and improved waterproofing chemical products. This involves creating formulations that are more useful, environmentally friendly, and meet the unique requirements of various sectors.

Manufacturers are also diversifying their product lines to provide a wide range of waterproofing solutions in order to satisfy the market’s various expectations. To service a wide range of customers, they are accommodating numerous construction kinds, materials, and climatic circumstances.

Several other significant businesses divide their target areas depending on a variety of criteria, including location, market, and client demands. They can adjust their marketing and product offers by comprehending the distinctive needs of various sectors.

For instance,

Saint-Gobain opened a cutting-edge waterproofing chemicals facility in Malaysia in May 2021, occupying a sizable 50,000m2 space. Modern Saint-Gobain manufacturing techniques are on display at this facility. It produced a variety of waterproofing and waterproofing chemical solutions, demonstrating extraordinary versatility. The facility also concentrates on creating 3D printing solutions, which helps the business take the lead in this newly expanding market niche.

Key Companies Profiled

BASF SE

Mapei S.p.A.

Wacker Chemie AG

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Evonik Industries

Sika AG

H.B. Fuller

Pidilite Industries Limited

Jiahua Chemicals Inc.

RPM International Inc.

CLPI (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Clevcon (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Kuraray

Dribond Construction Chemicals

Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Get More Valuable Insights into the Asia Pacific Waterproofing Chemicals Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the Asia Pacific waterproofing chemicals industry, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033. To understand the Asia Pacific market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on technology type (membrane type, coatings, injection grouting, and integral systems), sales channel (direct sales, retail stores, distributor and wholesalers, online, and DIY), end user (commercial, residential, infrastructure, industrial, and others), and country (Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Guatemala).

Asia Pacific Waterproofing Chemicals Market Outlook by Category

By Technology Type:

Membrane Type Bitumen PVC TPO EPDM HDPE LDPE Thermoplastic

Coatings Bitumen Cementitious Acrylics Polyurethane Elastomeric Coating Others

Injection Grouting Polyurethane Epoxy Acrylates

Integral System

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Retail Stores

Distributors and Wholesalers

Online

DIY

By End User:

Commercial Sector Walls and Roofing Basements/Foundations Terraces Balconies Water Storage Tanks Others

Residential Sector Walls and Roofing Basements/Foundations Terraces and Balconies Floors Water Storage Tanks Others

Infrastructure Sector Foundations Airport Runways Bridges and Flyovers Tunnel Liners Water Storage Tanks Roads and Highways Dams and Reservoirs Others

Industrial Sector Walls and Roofing Basements/Foundations Floorings Tanks and Vessels Pipelines Tanks and Silos

Others

By Country:

Thailand

Vietnam

Malaysia

Indonesia

Guatemala

