Europe Biomass Pellets Market Forecasts Unveil a 6.9% CAGR to Propel Industry Towards US$ 22,161.2 Million by 2033, Reports Future Market Insights

The Europe biomass pellets market, as reported by Future Market Insights (FMI), reached US$ 10,743.6 million in 2022. Demand for biomass registered a 6.3% year-on-year growth in 2022, indicating that the Europe market would reach US$ 11,387.5 million in 2023.

Over the forecast period 2023 to 2033, Europe sales of biomass pellets are expected to exhibit a 6.9% CAGR. It is expected to total a market size of US$ 22,161.2 million by the end of 2033.

The key application of biomass pellets is heating. They can be used in industrial heating, commercial or residential heating, and also in power generation.

The United Kingdom is the leading and key consuming country followed by other European countries such as Denmark, The Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and others.

The growing demand for renewable energy has created export opportunities for European biomass pellet producers. Countries with surplus biomass resources, advanced pellet production technologies, and sustainability certifications are exporting biomass pellets to meet demand in other countries, contributing to market growth.

Key market players are focusing on alternative distribution channels, such as online, to strengthen their market presence in both regional and country-level markets.

The majority of key players are focusing on, the expansion of production units whereas small-scale companies must invest significantly in research and development to introduce new products and expand their Europe presence. Also, key players are focusing on growth in strategic sectors and creating value hubs.

Key Takeaways:

Europe market of biomass pellets is projected to witness a CAGR of 9% during the period between 2023 and 2033.

during the period between 2023 and 2033. Based on the end use, biomass pellets are widely used in the residential sector majorly for heating and cooking purposes.

Based on the type, wood pellets are the dominant segment and hold more than 85% of the total market share.

of the total market share. Based on the country, the United Kingdom is the leading and key consuming country for biomass pellets, at 25% of the total Europe market.

“Expansion of production capacities to cater the growing demand for pellets is driving the market in Europe. Fluctuating prices of oil & gas in Europe, and demand for green and carbon-neutral technology are expected to provide growing opportunities to manufacturers.” – says a lead FMI analyst

Competitive Landscape

Key players are engaged in the expansion of production capacities along with research and development.

Key players are also involved in the long-term supply of the products with the end users to maintain the proper supply chain and uninterrupted supply of final products.

Key Companies Profiled

Energex

Blackwood Technology

Arbaflame AS

TTCL Public Company Limited

Verdo Holding A/S

Airex Energie Inc.

Graanul Invest

2 Iwatani Corporation

Land Energy Girvan Limited

Schwaiger Holzindustrie GmbH and Co. KG

Holzwerke Weinzierl GmbH

Balcas Energy

Enviva, LP

Drax Group

Ambienta Biomasse

Naparpellet

For instance:

On April 4th, 2022, Enviva announced a US$ 250 million investment in a new production plant for Bond, Mississippi to serve the growing demand for renewable resources.

Enviva announced a US$ 250 million investment in a new production plant for Bond, Mississippi to serve the growing demand for renewable resources. December 12th, 2022 , Enviva Inc. announced the signing of a new 10-year take-or-pay off-take fuel supply contract with an existing European customer, extendable for up to five years.

, Enviva Inc. announced the signing of a new 10-year take-or-pay off-take fuel supply contract with an existing European customer, extendable for up to five years. On June 1st, 2019, Arbaflame signed a contract with Engie. The French energy company Engie will purchase 70,000 tonnes a year of Arbaflame’s patented wood pellets to replace coal in Engie’s coal power plant Maasvlakte in Rotterdam.

More Insights into the Europe Biomass Pellets Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the Europe biomass pellets market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033. To understand the Europe market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on type, source, end-use, and country.

Market Segmentation by Category

By Type:

Wood Pellets

Black Pellets

Forestry Pellets

Agricultural Pellets

Biomass Briquettes

By Source:

Agricultural Residue

Wood Sawdust

Wood Chips

Others

By End-use:

Residential Heating Cooking Power Generation

Industrial Heating Power Generation Bio-refining Others

Commercial Heating Power Generation Others



By Region:

Germany

Italy

France

The United Kingdom

Spain

Belgium

Netherland

Russia

Rest of Europe

