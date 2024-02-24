Crescent City’s Important Estates Auction in New Orleans, March 8-9, is Packed with 631 Premier Lots

New Orleans, LA, 2024-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ — A set of three 19th century oil on panel Russian icons; a large French Louis XV-style Art Nouveau 30-light chandelier; a 1916 matte glaze Newcomb College baluster vase by Sadie Irvine; a composition sculpture by William Tolliver (La./Miss., 1951-2000); and a silver gelatin print by Arthur Rothstein (N.Y., 1915-1985) will come up for bid in an Important Estates Auction slated for Friday and Saturday, March 8th-9th, by Crescent City Auction Gallery, online and live in the gallery at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, starting at 10 am Central time both days.

The auction will be preceded by an online-only, 352-lot Decorative Arts & Interiors Auction on Friday, March 1st, at 10 am. Internet bidding will be via CrescentCityAuctionGallery.com, LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. An in-person preview will be held from Wednesday, February 28th, through Thursday, March 7th, from 10am-5pm Central time (except on weekends).

The three 19th century oil on panel Russian icons will be offered as one lot, with an estimate of $5,000-$7,500. The icons depict Jesus, John the Baptist and Mary. The 1916 matte glaze Newcomb College baluster vase by Louisiana potter Sadie Irvine (1887-1970) features ring handles and relief jonquil floral decoration. The underside is incised “SI”, “IC81”, “192” and “JM” (for the potter Joseph Meyer). The vase is expected to change hands for $800-$1,200.

The unusual and large 20th century French Louis XV-style Art Nouveau bronze dore 30-light chandelier carries a pre-sale estimate of $4,000-$6,000. Also offered will be a Renzo Camerino Murano Glass Calla Lily chandelier. The 20th century oil on composition sculpture by William Tolliver is titled Jazz Guitarist and should bring $2,000-$4,000. The 1936 silver gelatin print by Arthur Rothstein, titled Arthur Coble and Sons, Cimarron County (OK) Dust Storm, is estimated at $1,000-$2,000.

The rest of the catalog is packed with property pulled from prominent local and regional estates, to include original artworks, many of them by acclaimed Louisiana artists; gorgeous French, English and American furniture pieces; a selection of sculptures (to include works by Herman Caro and Arlyn Jimenez, in addition to the Tolliver sculpture); fine jewelry items (including bracelets, rings and earrings boasting diamonds, emeralds and rubies, as well as a sterling Navajo squash blossom necklace); and wonderful decorative accessories.

The artwork by local and regional artists will be plentiful, to include a circa 1929-1936 oil on canvas by Knute Heldner (Swedish/Minn./New Orleans, 1886-1952), titled Portrait of Steen Emil Marius Rasmussen (est. $3,000-$5,000); a 1956 oil on Masonite by Rhoda Brady Stokes (La., 1901-1988), titled Back Porch Chores (est. $2,000-$4,000); and a 2004 oil on canvas by Allison Stewart (La., b. 1941), titled Passage #19 (est. $2,000-$3,000).

Also up for bid will be a color silkscreen by Blue Dog artist George Rodrigue (New Orleans, 1944-2013), titled Truly Rudy (est. $1,000-$2,000); an illustration by cartoonist Will Bunn “Bunny” Matthews (La., 1951-2021), titled The Miracle of Professor Longhair (est. $1,000-$2,000); and an oil on canvas painting by John Akers (La., 1944-2006), titled Cypress Knees in Swamp (est. $800-$1,200).

Artwork from Europe will include a circa 1900 British School oil on wood panel painting titled Man Seated Outside an Estate with Show Dogs (est. $500-$900); and a 19th century oil on canvas Continental School painting titled Child Holding a Shoe (est. $800-$1,200).

The French furniture category will be led by a 19th century Louis XV-style cherrywood armoire (est. $800-$1,200); and a circa 1860 French Napoleon III marble-top parquetry walnut commode (est. $600-$1,200). Also offered will be sideboards, buffets a deux corps, chairs, farmhouse and monastery tables, secretary abattants, coffers, bonnetieres, parlor suites, overmantel mirrors, prie dieux, writing tables, vitrines, bookcases and console tables.

American furniture will feature an 18th century Litchfield County (Conn.) Queen Anne walnut highboy (est. $1,000-$2,000); and an early 20th century Arts and Crafts Limbert oak settee (est. $500-$800); plus a set of four Mackenzie Childs-style dining chairs, Mid-Century Modern and a pair of oak revolving bookmills.

English furniture will showcase a 19th century George III-style carved walnut extension nine-piece dining set (est. $1,500-$2,500); and an early 19th century English Regency carved mahogany triple pedestal banquet dining table (est. $800-$1,200); as well as a mahogany parlor Cabinet and a burled wood dining suite.

Decorative accessories will include two unusual 20th century seashell and sea life centerpieces, one on a ceramic base and the other on a terracotta urn (est. $400-$1,000); a 20th century Mario Villa tubular steel and brass coffee table (est. $1,200-$1,800); a pair of cast iron Campana form planters, 20th or 21st century (est. $600-$900); and a pair of 20th century Royal Vienna-style porcelain covered urns (est. $600-$900). In addition to the Newcomb College vase, bric-a-brac will feature walking sticks, Old Paris porcelain, guns, knives, bronzes, Blenko glass and more. Also sold will be Oriental carpets, cast iron patio furniture, bronze garden figures and more.

Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time the day before the auction. A 28 percent buyer’s premium will be applied for online bidders or those paying with a credit card. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or send a request via email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the two-day Important Estates Auction planned for Friday and Saturday, March 8th and 9th, beginning at 10 am Central time both days, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates posted often.

About Crescent City Auction Gallery:

Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential. For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com.