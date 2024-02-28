Avocado Oil Market May See a Big Move

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The avocado oil market was valued US$ 287.2 million in 2022, and it is expected to be worth US$ 975 million by 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2033. The health-conscious populace, particularly those who are struggling with weight issues, becomes the dominant avocado oil customer base since avocado oil’s nutrient composition boasts of a greater content of healthy fatty acids. Marketers pitch avocado oil as an instant healthier substitute for olive oil and a substitute for other frying and salad dressing oils.

The growth rates of the global market and its potential for future expansion are compared and evaluated by FMI every six months. Certain demographic and innovative elements of the market are dominant as a result of the subjective effects of macro- and industry-level variables.

The prevalence of lifestyle diseases including cardiovascular problems is rising globally. Study into it has advanced because of the advantages to health that come with consuming avocado oil. Avocado oil has several uses, including in cosmetics, medicine, and personal care products.

It has become extremely important in the medical sector due to several advantages, including weight loss, improved digestion, improved heart health, and being a high source of vitamin E. These elements are expected to favorably fuel the development of the global avocado oil market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global avocado oil market saw sales expand significantly between 2018 and 2022, with a CAGR of 4.1%.

The extra-virgin oil market is projected to represent 44.5% of the global avocado oil market in 2023.

The food and beverage industry gained a 51.5% market share of the avocado oil market worldwide in 2022.

The avocado oil market in North America accounted for more than 30% of the worldwide market in 2022.

The North American market share for avocado oil in the United States was 67.9% in 2022.

“The high-income growth rate in industrialized nations, along with the rapid pace of urbanization and the increase of the upper middle class, is the main driver behind the rising usage of avocado fruit oil in several sectors,” remarks an FMI analyst.

Leading manufacturers of avocado oil are zealously pursuing marketing methods such new product innovations, collaborations, technological breakthroughs, R&D activities, investments, and even acquisitions to enhance their worldwide exposure.