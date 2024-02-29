Europe Rail Tourism Market Poised for 5.06% CAGR Blossom by 2032 | FMI

According to estimates, the Europe rail tourism sector would grow to US$ 290.50 billion by 2022. Sales are expected to grow at a strong 5.06% CAGR, according to the analysis, and the market worth will reach US$ 475.5 billion by 2032.

European rail tourism is not doing well because of many factors. Main factors effecting the tourism sector are the post-Covid regulations around the world and fallen economy of most of the countries, from where tourists visit to European countries. The other being conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, indirectly affecting the tourism sector.

Even in this scenario, European rail Travel Commission is trying to get the tourism sector going as it was before Covid. To promote and encouraging rail tourism in European countries, ETC and Eurail have launched a campaign, called Best European Rail Tourism Campaign.

These united efforts are aiming toward increase in number of travelers by railroads, ultimately reducing the carbon emission, also giving attention to the sustainable travelling and increasing awareness of lesser-known destinations around Europe.

“European committees are working together to promote rail travel among nations.” Says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on train tour type, Scenic Train Tours are popular among international as well as domestic travellers visiting European countries.

By booking channel, the online booking is preferred by most travellers.

In terms of age group, individuals from age group of 26-35 are most common travellers to go for train tours around Europe.

Even though all these drawbacks, rail transport have higher advantage to start working efficiently, as there are different compartments and separated seats in train wagons, making it easier for keeping distance in between passengers in train. Numerous tourism businesses are establishing train trips in European nations while adhering to safety regulations, giving visitors a one-of-a-kind and never-before experience.

Major players present in the European rail tourism market

Trafalgar

G Adventures

Globus

Cosmos

Wings Tour

Explore!

Great Rail Journeys

Eurailing Packages

Bamba

Intro Travel

Wanderlands Travel

Georgian Holidays

Kiwi Vibes

Future Market Insights, In Its New Offering, provides an Unbiased Analysis of the Europe Rail Tourism Market, Presenting Historical Demand Data (2017-2021) And Forecast Statistics for The Period from 2022-2032.

The Study Divulges Compelling Insights On the Europe Rail Tourism Market Based On the Tourism Type (High-Speed Train, Long-Distance Train, Night Train, Local/Regional Train, Scenic Train, International Train), By Country (United Kingdom, Scotland, Switzerland, Austria, Russia, Spain, Venice, Sweden, others), Booking Channel (Phone Booking, Online Booking & In Person Booking) Tourist Type (Domestic & International), Age Group (15-25 Years, 26-35 Years, 36-45 Years, 46-55 Years, 66-75 Years) Across Europe.

Europe Rail Tourism Market By Category

By Train Tour Type:

High-Speed Train

Long-Distance Train

Night Train

Local/Regional Train

Scenic Train

International Train

By Country:

United Kingdom

Scotland

Switzerland

Austria

Russia

Spain

Venice

Sweden

others

By Booking Channel:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

In Person Booking

By Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

By Age Group:

15-25 Years

26-35 Years

36-45 Years

46-55 Years

66-75 Years

