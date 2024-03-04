Chanhassen Family Dentistry Offers Custom Mouthguards in Chanhassen, MN

Chanhassen, MN, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Chanhassen Family Dentistry is pleased to offer custom mouthguards, including snore guards, athletic mouthguards, and TMJ occlusal guards, designed to meet the diverse needs of patients in Chanhassen, MN.

Snore guards are tailored for individuals experiencing mild to moderate snoring or sleep apnea issues. By repositioning the jaw to maintain an open airway during sleep, these custom-made guards promote uninterrupted breathing, leading to a more restful and rejuvenating sleep experience.

Chanhassen Family Dentistry offers custom-made athletic mouthguards for athletes seeking optimal comfort, performance, and protection. These durable guards provide superior protection over boil-and-bite alternatives, ensuring maximum safety during sports activities.

Additionally, the clinic provides TMJ occlusal guards for patients with temporomandibular disorder (TMD). These custom-fit guards alleviate muscle discomfort in the jaw joints and reduce headaches associated with TMD. By addressing teeth clenching and grinding behaviors, these guards can effectively minimize head, neck, and jaw pain, offering patients much-needed relief.

Chanhassen Family Dentistry is committed to providing personalized dental solutions to enhance its patients’ oral health and overall well-being. With custom mouthguards in Chanhassen, MN, the clinic aims to address various dental concerns while promoting better sleep quality, athletic performance, and overall comfort for individuals in the Chanhassen community.

For more information about comprehensive dental services, including mouthguards, visit Chanhassen Family Dentistry or contact 952-443-3368.

About Chanhassen Family Dentistry: Chanhassen Family Dentistry, founded by Dr. Michael J. Leonard, D.D.S. in 1985, is dedicated to providing exceptional dental care in Chanhassen, MN. Dr. Leonard, a University of Minnesota School of Dentistry graduate, brings decades of experience and a passion for oral health to his practice. With a focus on personalized care and a commitment to excellence, Chanhassen Family Dentistry strives to help patients achieve optimal oral health and beautiful smiles.

Company: Chanhassen Family Dentistry

Address : 8116 Mallory Court, Chanhassen, MN 55317, USA

Phone No: 952-443-3368

Email ID : office@chandent.com

https://chandent.com/