KC PANELS Expands Collaboration with Ben Gurion Airport Project in Tel Aviv, Israel

Foshan, China,2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ —KC Panels, a leader in innovative architectural solutions, is proud to be contributing to the Ben Gurion Airport expansion project in Tel Aviv, Israel. This collaboration highlights their expertise in crafting high-performance aluminum honeycomb panels with porcelain tile selected for the administrative building’s cladding. Stay tuned for further updates as they help transform Ben Gurion Airport into a landmark of innovation and efficiency.

KC Panels announces its latest project in the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, where aluminum honeycomb panels are being utilized. These panels comprise 6mm porcelain tile and 15mm aluminium honeycomb panels, fully customizable with colors and patterns tailored to meet architects’ specific requirements, crafted in large formats measuring 1200*3000mm. All assembly and fabrication of column and return pieces were meticulously completed at KCP’s factory, minimizing the need for excessive on-site work. Installation requires minimal labor, with only two workers per team needed to handle each area despite the panels’ substantial size, streamlining the process and significantly reducing installation time and costs. Currently, the project is progressing smoothly, with the completion of two elevations already achieved and more slated for completion in the coming months. As KC Panels continues to push the boundaries of architectural innovation, this project underscores its commitment to excellence and efficiency in every endeavour.

At KC PANELS, they offer different kinds of honeycomb panels like aluminum, stone, fiberglass, and brick. Their panels are known for being top-quality, delivered on time, and priced competitively. They meet the highest engineering standards, so you can use them in many different ways. They focus on staying within your budget and finishing projects on time. Choose KC PANELS for honeycomb panels that are reliable, high-quality, and affordable.

KC PANELS has been manufacturing aluminum honeycomb panels and stone honeycomb panels for more than 15 years. Our exterior panels have been utilized in significant projects in the United States, Canada, and Australia, while our interior panels are commonly used in Hong Kong, Macau, and other locations. To ensure reliable and effective bonding adhesives for honeycomb applications, we collaborate with reputable chemical manufacturers.

