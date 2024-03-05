Single Cell Protein Market Forecast 2020-2030 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a surge in demand for immune-boosting products, propelling spirulina into the spotlight as a superfood. With health-conscious consumers prioritizing immunity and nutrition, manufacturers in the ASEAN single cell protein market are seizing this opportunity to innovate and develop nutritional supplements that cater to high-risk individuals and undernourished populations.

Key Players and Market Developments

Key players of Single Cell Protein Market are Lallemand Inc., NOVUS International, Evonik Industries AG, AngelYeast Co., Ltd, Unibio A/S, Calysta, Inc, Devenish Nutrition, LLC, Alltech, Inc, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Parry Nutraceuticals

Rising Awareness of Nutritional Deficiencies:

Amidst concerns about the depleted and over-processed nature of modern diets, consumers are increasingly turning to supplements to address nutritional deficiencies. Spirulina, renowned for its superior nutrient profile compared to conventional plants and grains, has emerged as a viable solution. Manufacturers in the ASEAN single cell protein market are capitalizing on this trend by expanding the availability of supplements rich in vitamins and minerals.

Supporting Sustainable Aquaculture Practices:

In addition to its benefits for human consumption, single cell protein (SCP) is gaining traction as a sustainable and renewable ingredient for fish feed in the aquaculture industry. However, challenges such as sourcing sustainable ingredients hinder market growth. Stakeholders are intensifying research efforts to scale up SCP processing and meet the demand for high-protein fish feed, thus supporting sustainable aquaculture practices and ensuring a stable revenue stream.

Innovations in Food Applications:

New market players are leveraging SCP-rich powders for a variety of food applications, including plant-based meats and non-dairy milks. Companies like Brewed Foods are pioneering the use of SCP powders in alternative protein products, catering to the growing demand for vegan food options. This trend is driving incremental opportunities for manufacturers in the ASEAN single cell protein market, particularly in the burgeoning vegan food segment.

Advancements in Production Technology:

The ASEAN single cell protein market is poised for exponential growth, fueled by advancements in production technology and the ability to produce SCP ingredients at high speed. SCP-based ingredients offer a rich source of protein, lipids, vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates, making them ideal for feed and food products. With the aquaculture sector increasingly adopting SCP in fish feed, the market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years.

Promoting Sustainable Food Systems:

As Asia grapples with the challenge of ensuring food security for its rapidly growing population, alternative proteins like SCP are gaining prominence for their role in building sustainable food systems. Stakeholders in the ASEAN single cell protein market are fermenting natural gas to produce safe, nutritious, and affordable protein, thereby supporting regional food safety and sustainability initiatives.

