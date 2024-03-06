According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global bleeding control kit market looks promising with opportunities in the clinic, industry & corporate office, hospital, sport academic, aviation, automobile, and defense markets. The global bleeding control kit market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness of the importance of bleeding control, rising prevalence of trauma, and rising healthcare expenditure along with the advancement in the healthcare infrastructure.

In this market, medical gloves, tourniquet, trauma shears, compressed gauze, and compression bandage are the major segments of bleeding control kit market by product type.

Lucintel forecasts that tourniquet is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because it helps in controlling bleeding by completely stopping the flow of the wound, as well as, they are used in the battlefield as it can be applied quickly.

Within this market, hospitals will remain the largest segment due to growing existence of bleeding control facilities within a hospital, availability of emergency care, as well as, increasing number of patients for proper treatment within hospital settings.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing number of accidents, and presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region.

VBM Medizintechnik, Tytek Medical, Stryker, Hammarplast Medical, Tactical Medical Solutions, Friedrich Bosch Medizintechnik, and North American Rescue are the major suppliers in the bleeding control kit market.

Download sample by clicking on bleeding control kit market

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Wireless Sensor Tag Market

Wirewound Variable Resistor Market

Wood Chipper Market

Workshop Management Software Market

Zigbee System on Chip Market

Zinc Oxide Non-Linear Resistor Market